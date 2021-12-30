City council to discuss Richardson ownership at first meeting of 2022

The Indianola City Council will meet in regular session today. They will hear a request from the Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency for funding, and consider approval of payment to Langman Construction for the Influent Trunk Sewer and Outfall Sewer Project in the amount of $327,624. They will consider amending noise ordinances, easements and rezoning applications. They will appoint city representation to the Des Moines Metropolitan Planning Organization and Central Iowa Regional Transportation Planning Alliance. They will consider a resolution approving membership to the Mid-Iowa Planning Alliance for Community Development. They will receive and file the listing of boards and commissions members, and make council member appointments to council committees. They will have a discussion and provide direction on the city manager job description, among other matters.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO