WATCH: Do the Boston Celtics need a major shake-up or moves around the margins?

With the team hovering around .500 for another season, and the Boston Celtics seemingly unable to win consistently against even depleted opponents at home, few fans or analysts would argue that some sort of change isn’t needed.

But is it going to be a bombshell of a trade or a handful of minor ones that the front office deems the Celtics in need of? One thing everyone can agree on is the status quo is not working. However, plenty of issues, ranging from a lack of a pure point guard to a dearth of reliable shooters, can be pointed to.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman and Gary Tanguay debate what the team needs to do to change its fortunes before their star players start getting second thoughts about where they want to be.

