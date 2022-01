Could this be it? The Colts can secure a spot in the playoffs with a home win against the Las Vegas Raiders. On paper, given the COVID-19 policy changes this week, Indianapolis should be in the driver’s seat. Carson Wentz’s status will be confirmed on Sunday morning but even before that happens, a lot of things are trending the Colts’ way. Most of the starting offensive line is expected to play after only one of them played the whole game in Arizona. Defensive leader Darius Leonard is expected to return with most of the starting secondary along with him.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO