Like Orson Welles did nearly 75 years earlier, director Joel Coen (working without brother Ethan) has taken Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, stripped it down to essentials—minimalist set design, shot it in black and white (bravo to cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel) and in 4:3 aspect ratio—and given audiences a near-perfect presentation that comes across as more of a horror film than a drama. From the truly inventive introduction of the three witches (all played by Kathryn Hunter) to casting the next King of Scotland (Denzel Washington) and Lady Macbeth (Frances McDormand) with older actors, so as to add childlessness to their list of life’s regrets, the film is bold, full of fire, and manages to get deeply psychological in its exploration of ambition gone awry, paranoia, death as a solution, fate, and eventually madness.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO