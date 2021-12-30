Rochester City Council

News Release

City Council to Hold Swearing-In Ceremony and Organizational Meeting

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 - Pursuant to Sections 5-5 and 5-6 of the City Charter, the Rochester City Council will hold its biennial Swearing-In Ceremony and Organizational Meeting at 3:30pm on Monday, January 3, 2022.

The At-Large members elected this past November will formally take the Oath of Office to begin serving their four-year terms. Mitch Gruber, Willie Joe Lightfoot, Sr., Stanley Martin, Miguel A. Melendez, Jr., and Kim Smith will be sworn-in.

Immediately following the Swearing-in Ceremony will be the Council’s Organizational Meeting. The agenda is as follows:

Appointment of Council President Appointment of Council Vice President Appointment of City Clerk Adoption of Rules of Council Designation of Official Newspapers

Due to the current high transmission rate of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in Monroe County, and under CDC guidelines and the State law enacted on September 2, 2021 (Chapter 417), the Swearing-in Ceremony and the Organizational Meeting will not be open to in-person attendance by the public. Instead, it will be streamed live for public viewing on the Council’s YouTube page and broadcast on WXXI’s City 12 channel available on Spectrum Channel 1303. City Council Swearing-In Ceremony and Organizational Meeting.

Media Contact: For more information, contact Katy Hasselwander, Chief of Staff at (585) 428-7207