News Release - Statement by Mayor James Patrick Smith on the Passing of Tim Mains

(Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021) -- Tim Mains broke significant barriers for the LGBTQ+ community when he became the first gay member of Rochester’s City Council. Tim was also a vocal and well-known activist for gay rights long before his initial forays into politics and he was incredibly passionate about helping those impacted by AIDS and HIV. He greatly valued public service and, in particular public education, where he served up until his untimely death. I initially knew him as ‘Mr. Mains’ because he was a Guidance Counselor in my high school. In that role, I remember him as an advocate for myself and my classmates as he assisted and encouraged us with our college applications. Tim Mains made Rochester a richer community for his activism and service in both government and public education. On behalf of our City, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and all who knew and loved him. In his honor, I have ordered that flags at City facilities remain at half-staff for the former Councilmember, as I have already ordered them lowered for the passing of Gary Beikirch.