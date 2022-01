A nation is not it's government. China can compete against America in a race to space without their respective governments being involved. For that to happen you need people that define themselves as "Team China" and another that defines themselves as "Team America (fuck yeah!)" then they compete against each other in this race to space. The members on these teams will not be static over time, and to be a member of either team requires only self identification of being on the team.

