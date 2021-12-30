ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathias Eick – When We Leave – ECM

Cover picture for the articleA perfect musical salve for today’s turbulent times…. Mathias Eick – When We Leave – ECM 2660 385 6308 – 38:06 – ****1/2. (Mathias Eick – trumpet and keyboard; Hakon Aase – violin, percussion; Andreas Ulvo – piano; Audun Erlien – bass; Torstein Lofthus – drums; Helge Andreas Norbakken – drums...

soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
Mathias Eick
Stian Carstensen
NME

BFI’s David Bowie season to debut in January 2022

BFI’s month-long celebration of David Bowie, titled Bowie: Starman And The Silver Screen, will take place in January 2022. After it was originally cancelled from January 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the event will now run from January 1-30 next year at BFI Southbank, coinciding with what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday (January 8).
BET

Faizon Love Responds To Ice Cube ‘Friday’ Controversy

After Ice Cube addressed the long-standing rumor as to why Chris Tucker turned down the sequel to Next Friday and responded to comedian Faizon Love’s statements on only making $2500 for his role as "Big Worm" via Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 29), Love has taken it upon himself to respond … in defense.
klbjfm.com

Bruce Springsteen sells music catalog to Sony Music for $500 Million

Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony Music in an estimated $500 million deal. According to reports, the deal includes the singer’s recorded music catalog as well as his body of work as a songwriter — including classic hits such as “Born to Run,” “Blinded by the Light” and “Born in the U.S.A.”
arcamax.com

Box sets abounded in 2021, thanks to Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, David Bowie, Frank Zappa and more

How did the willfully obscure English progressive-rock band Van Der Graaf Generator top Rock & Roll Hall of Famers David Bowie, the Rolling Stones and Kiss in 2021?. By putting out a box set, "The Charisma Years," that boasts 17 CDs and three Blu-rays. By comparison, Bowie, the Stones and Kiss are all underachievers with their respective box sets this year.
NME

Kylie Minogue and Years & Years team up with drag icon for ‘A Second To Midnight’ remix

Kylie Minogue has recruited drag icon Jodie Harsh to remix her collaboration with Years & Years, ‘A Second To Midnight’. The track originally featured on the expanded edition of Minogue’s 15th album ‘Disco’, which was released earlier this year. ‘Disco: Guest List Edition’ also featured new tracks ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ (featuring Gloria Gaynor) and ‘Kiss Of Life’ (featuring Jessie Ware).
Audiophile Audition

Charles Mingus – The Black Saint And The Sinner Lady – Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group releases a stunning re-mastered vinyl of a Charles Mingus landmark album. Charles Mingus – The Black Saint And The Sinner Lady – Impulse Records A-35 (1963)/Universal Music Group B0033602-01 (2021) Acoustic Sound Series 180-gram stereo vinyl, 39:25 *****:. (Charles Mingus – double bass, piano; Jerome...
Spotlight News

Happy New Year!

Roger Daltrey famously sang, “Here comes the new boss, same as the old boss,” to close out The Who’s 1971 hit “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” A half century later, Pete Townshend’s words seem to describe 2021 in the sense people fought each other over how to mitigate coronavirus for yet another year, and as much […]
The Independent

Dinosaurs and samba bands to perform at scaled-down return of New Year parade

Dinosaurs samba bands and chart-topping singers are preparing to strut the streets of central London for a scaled-down return of the New Year’s Day Parade.The Voice UK winner Molly Hocking, indie musician Michael Armstrong and West End star Marisha Wallace will entertain a live audience at the event in Waterloo Place, which will also be live-streamed, from 1pm.After being cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, the parade, which previously saw more than 600,000 people flood the city centre, will be ticketed and limited to 600 spectators.Performers representing 22 countries and all 32 London boroughs will take to the...
Audacy

Watch Bring Me The Horizon in the Audacy DTS Sound Space

Watch our full chat and performance with Bring Me The Horizon happening right here on Sunday, January 9 @ 8:45PM, and stay tuned for even more exclusive performances and conversations with your favorite artists from Audacy’s DTS Sound Space.
AFP

Bowie estate sells songwriting rights to Warner

David Bowie's estate has sold the publishing rights to his "entire body of work" to Warner Chappell Music, the company said Monday, the latest massive deal in a roaring song rights purchasing boom. Warner Chappell did not reveal financial terms of the agreement, but according to trade publications the price tag is estimated at upwards of $250 million. Recent years have seen a series of blockbuster music rights acquisitions by corporations -- including from superstars Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Tina Turner -- a trend driven by the anticipated stability of streaming growth combined with low interest rates and dependable earning projections for time-tested hits. The Bowie deal includes hundreds of songs spanning the glam rock pioneer's six-decade career, including "Space Oddity," "Changes," "Life on Mars?" and "Heroes."
