Mathias Eick – When We Leave – ECM

David Bowie's estate has sold the publishing rights to his "entire body of work" to Warner Chappell Music, the company said Monday, the latest massive deal in a roaring song rights purchasing boom.
Warner Chappell did not reveal financial terms of the agreement, but according to trade publications the price tag is estimated at upwards of $250 million.
Recent years have seen a series of blockbuster music rights acquisitions by corporations -- including from superstars Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Tina Turner -- a trend driven by the anticipated stability of streaming growth combined with low interest rates and dependable earning projections for time-tested hits.
The Bowie deal includes hundreds of songs spanning the glam rock pioneer's six-decade career, including "Space Oddity," "Changes," "Life on Mars?" and "Heroes."
