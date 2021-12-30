Mathias Eick – When We Leave – ECM

Dinosaurs samba bands and chart-topping singers are preparing to strut the streets of central London for a scaled-down return of the New Year’s Day Parade.The Voice UK winner Molly Hocking, indie musician Michael Armstrong and West End star Marisha Wallace will entertain a live audience at the event in Waterloo Place, which will also be live-streamed, from 1pm.After being cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, the parade, which previously saw more than 600,000 people flood the city centre, will be ticketed and limited to 600 spectators.Performers representing 22 countries and all 32 London boroughs will take to the...

