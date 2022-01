(Bedford) — A Bedford-area farmer is being recognized by a state group for her work in conservation. The Iowa Soybean Association recently named Aimee Bissell through a new conservation initiative called “Iowa’s Front Forty,” which celebrates conservation champions throughout the state. Bissell and her husband Klint grow corn and soybeans on their farm outside of Bedford, along with their children who are involved in the operation. Aimee says the family has participated in numerous conservation practices throughout the years. Their most recent project involves protecting pollinators on the farm and was inspired by an old monument found near the family’s land.

BEDFORD, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO