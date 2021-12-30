ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogs' Defenders Facing Experienced Penn State QB in Outback Bowl

By allHOGS Staff
 4 days ago

Nittany Lions' QB Sean Clifford brings experience to Outback Bowl, said defensive lineman Eric Gregory and defensive back Montaric Brown.

Penn State senior quarter Sean Clifford brings experience to the offense defensive lineman Eric Gregory and defensive back Montaric Brown will be facing in the Outback Bowl on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 and FuboTV .

