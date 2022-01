By now, auto insurers large and small are likely aware of growing consumer demand for personalization across the market. “Personalization - or reaching customers with targeted messaging, offers, and pricing at just the right time - is the future of insurance marketing,” according to McKinsey, emphasizing that personalization is key for insurers to compete with digital disruptors. In highlighting the benefits of personalization in insurance, McKinsey also notes that every year, US personal auto insurance carriers in the US could earn an additional $2 billion by retaining 10% of direct premium written switches from one insurer to another.

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO