ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The takeaways in and around Sunderland that got you through 2021 - as chosen by the Echo readers

By Debra Fox
Sunderland Echo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all have those nights when you just can’t be bothered to cook, after all. But now you have to decide which cuisine to choose!. As we come to the end of another year, we asked the Echo readers to shout out their favourite takeaways across Sunderland. After...

www.sunderlandecho.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sunderland Echo

The stories you read the most on the Sunderland Echo website in 2021

Our teams, while working from home, have been there throughout, bringing you all the latest news on Sunderland and the surrounding areas, from breaking news, sport and crime stories to lifestyle and retro content. In 2021, the Echo website received 50million page views – and here’s the top 10 most-read...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Scott
Person
Amanda Wilson
Norristown Times Herald

A look back at 2021 through readers’ photos

Readers came through with photos from around the region in our first calendar contest. There were 12 winners who will see their photos in the 2022 calendar. Here are the winners appearing in the calendar. Now, take a look at all the submitted photos. Congratulations to the selected winners who...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Food Drink#Echo#Covid#Aylaz#Beachville Street#Oriental#House#St Mark S Road#Vine Place#Lauren
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland photography competition highlights historical architecture

Photographers from around Sunderland submitted their work for the competition, which aimed to showcase the area around Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme. This year’s theme was ‘historic architecture’ to shine a light on some of the listed buildings in the area. The winner of the competition was Simon...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland Town Hall’s demolition is still a sore point, 50 years later

It is regularly referenced in the Echo’s letters page when today’s council is being berated for whatever reason; which is something akin to blaming the present government for the Munich Agreement. It isn’t true that all of Sunderland’s best buildings have now been flattened, such as the recently...
POLITICS
Sunderland Echo

Why there is no such place as Tyne and Wear

We might become irritated when some disc jockey has never heard of Botswana, but that’s about it for controversy. However, a recent edition managed to rattle an inordinate number of cages when it referred to Tyne and Wear as a “county”. Oooh. It is no more an...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sunderland Echo

Plans in for improved cricket facilities at Ryhope Recreation Park in Sunderland

Earlier in 2021, Sunderland City Council lodged an application with its own planning department for changes at Ryhope Recreation Park. The park is home to a range of sporting facilities, including a football pitch, bowling greens, tennis courts and a children’s play area, as well as landscaped gardens. New...
TENNIS
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
erienewsnow.com

Longtime restaurant closing doors due to lack of workers

WAVERLY, NE (Lincoln Journal Star) -- For the greater part of the 46 years Jim Wilkinson has owned and operated HoneyCreek Dining in Waverly, his stack of applications was typically well-stocked with 20 or so prospective cooks and servers. That stack has thinned with restaurants struggling to staff their kitchens,...
WAVERLY, NE
The Independent

Wanted: Landlord – and monarch – for remote island pub off Cumbria coast

One of England’s most remote pubs is looking for a new landlord – with the successful candidate also being named monarch of the isolated islet it is built on.The Ship Inn sits on tiny Piel Island off the coast of Cumbria.Now Barrow Borough Council, which owns the 300-year-old watering hole, is on the hunt for a new manager.The pros, they say, are many: the stunning scenery, the unique location and, more unusually, the opportunity to be crowned “King of Piel”. Local tradition means whoever takes over the pub also manages the island and is given the mock royal title in...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Tutu remains interred amid call to rename Cape Town airport

The remains of Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Anglican archbishop emeritus of Cape Town were interred early Sunday during a private family service at the city's Anglican cathedral. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba laid a small box containing Tutu's remains to rest in the floor in front of the high altar at St George’s Cathedral. Tutu's widow, children and other family members attended the 30-minute service. Makgoba suggested that to honor the late Nobel laureate, Cape Town’s airport should be renamed Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu International Airport.He called on all South Africans to “turn a new page" and commit...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy