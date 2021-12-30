ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Commodity markets in 2021: a year in 6 infographics

spglobal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt had been another year of unpredictable twists and turns for essential energy, raw materials and shipping markets. Revisit some of the key issues and events of the year with a selection of S&P Global Platts infographics, developed by our editors and analysts, and designed by our data visualization experts. Click...

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
spglobal.com

India's jet fuel demand facing headwinds as third COVID wave looms

Several states step up restrictions as omicron variant spreads. India's 2022 jet fuel demand seen 16% lower than 2019: Platts Analytics. But tight supply, China's export quota cuts to support jet fuel prices. India's jet fuel demand will likely face headwinds in the coming months, tempering hopes of a robust...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Markets#Oil Markets#Soybean Oil#Lng
spglobal.com

ANALYSIS: US HRC futures trade lower looking to spot market guidance

US hot-rolled coil futures forward curve gave back most of its gains during the week ended Jan. 4 as the market has been rangebound for most of December. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Q1 contracts still found some support as positions were rolled further into...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Crude oil futures dip on profit-taking as OPEC+ sticks to output hike

Crude oil futures edged lower in mid-morning trade in Asia Jan. 5 amid investor profit-taking after Brent crude overnight settled at its highest level since late November on an affirmation of firm oil market fundamentals by the OPEC+ producer group. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The 10 Best Performing Commodities Of 2021

Beginning in 2020 and extending into 2021, massive monetary and fiscal stimulus packages by the world's governments helped to facilitate the fastest economic recovery after the March deep slide. With factories humming again and consumers flush with cash, a broad commodity rally sputtered into life thanks to the so-called reflation trade. In fact, Wall Street even predicted a commodity bull market that would rival the oil price spikes of the 1970s or the China-driven boom of the 2000s. Market experts, including Goldman Sachs, believe the commodity boom could rival the last "supercycle" in the early 2000s that powered emerging BRIC economies (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). These expectations are supported by the fact that the price movement of most commodities has historically been both seasonal and cyclical. Peering at the 10-year charts of leading commodities reveals a clear pattern of mean reversion where prices tend to oscillate backward and forward towards their mean or average.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
spglobal.com

UAE's oil GDP to return to growth in 2022 on global crude demand: central bank

The UAE's oil GDP will return to growth in 2022 after contracting in 2021 thanks to an uptick in global demand sparked by vaccination rates in major economies, the central bank said in its latest quarterly economic report, amid an increase in oil prices and OPEC+ production despite the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
baltimorenews.net

Global Food-Grade Industrial Gases Market To Be Driven By Continuing Demand For Commodity Food And Beverage Goods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled,' Global Food-Grade Industrial Gases Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of global food-grade industrial gases market, assessing the market based on type, applications, end-uses, mode of supply and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Kazakhstan to reintroduce fuel price caps after protests in key OPEC+ producer

Price controls to be introduced on LPG, gasoline and diesel for 180 days. President calls for gas industry reform to secure investment, supplies. Kazakhstan plans to reintroduce fuel price caps after widespread protests over prices broke out across the commodities-rich Central Asian country in recent days. Not registered?. Receive daily...
TRAFFIC
spglobal.com

UK tied China for top destination for US LNG in December amid market swings

The UK tied with China for receiving the most US LNG cargoes in December, as tight European gas inventories, strong demand and robust netbacks incentivized more Gulf Coast supplies to be shipped across the Atlantic, S&P Global Platts Analytics data showed. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Crude oil futures hold gains amid upbeat new year sentiment

Crude oil futures were mostly steady in mid-morning trade in Asia Jan. 4 as upbeat sentiment continued to underpin prices going into the new year, while the OPEC+ group saw a limited impact on global demand growth from the coronavirus omicron variant. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Commodities 2022: Turkish rebar export demand expected to be weak in Q1

EC's periodic review into steel import safeguard measures in January. The export demand for Turkish rebar is expected to remain slow during the first quarter of 2022, driven by strong competition amid protective safeguard measures in export markets like Europe and the US, sources told S&P Global Platts. Not registered?
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Asia may prefer spot crude procurement in 2022 to flexibly manage pandemic risks

Over-commitment to fixed-term supply deals seen risky during pandemic. Major state-run and private refiners across Asia are planning to trim their term crude oil purchases but conduct more spot market trades in 2022 in an effort to flexibly manage both global demand and supply risks that could emerge and evolve during the prolonged coronavirus pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Shrugging off omicron, OPEC+ approves another 400,000 b/d oil production boost

OPEC and its Russia-led partners have approved another hike in production quotas, betting that the market can absorb more oil in the coming months despite surging COVID-19 infections worldwide. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. In affirming a 400,000 b/d output increase for February...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

FEATURE: European biofuel mandates to structurally shift ethanol demand higher in 2022

Price, structure volatility to stabilize in post-lockdown environment. Following a year in which the European ethanol market experienced extreme volatility caused by lockdown restrictions, 2022 is expected to offer relatively more stability in a post-lockdown environment, supported by European biofuel mandates. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy