Birth weight for age Norms – a Large Cohort of HIV-Negative Women in Botswana Comparison With Black Infants Born in The United States.

Race alone cannot explain why pregnant black women born in the United States show higher rates of dangerous preeclampsia than black women who have immigrated to the country. Preeclampsia is a form of high blood pressure that during pregnancy can endanger both mother and baby. Preeclampsia is the leading cause of maternal deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and black women are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. It affects 1 in 25 pregnancies in the United States, increasing the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease later in life.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO