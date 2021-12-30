ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

Three Waste Pro USA Inc. crew members earn $25,000 in Safety Awards

 5 days ago

Waste Pro’s Fort Myers Division is ending 2021 on a high note – Divisional Vice President Bill Jones presented three safety awards to two drivers and a helper. Drivers Daniel Arnold...

