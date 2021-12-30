ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Poll results beg the question: Who voted?

capecoralbreeze.com
 5 days ago

Re: The Cape Coral Breeze Poll question on Joe Biden’s performance:. I’m curious to know how many people actually took this poll, given a total of 94% positivity and only 1% negative rating of Biden’s performance. It would make sense if there was a handful...

www.capecoralbreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden's words on voting rights meet call to action after 1/6

President Joe Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear.“Is America going to be all right?” they ask. “What about democracy in America?” While Biden has tried to offer America's allies assurances, he has only occasionally emphasized the gravity of the threat to democracy from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the repeated lie from the man he defeated, Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.Now, as the anniversary of that deadly day nears, the president is being urged to reorder priorities and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
capecoralbreeze.com

Poll results laughable

After reading the results of last week’s poll question “How would you rate Joe Biden’s job performance,” I felt compelled to respond. The poll results of 65% excellent, 29% good and .5% for the remaining categories is completely hilarious. These results don’t make any sense. Lee...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
iheart.com

POLL QUESTION: Can Republicans vote out activist judges next year?

The problem? Liberal judges in Harris County, letting violent criminals out on bail to commit more crime. It's that simple. "It just can't get worse than this" said the Harris County GOP Chain Cindy Siegel, "What we see going on downtown in the Harris County court system, the Democrat activist criminal court judges are just releasing violent criminals back out on the street with little or no bail."
ELECTIONS
AOL Corp

Jan. 6 anniversary poll: Share of Trump voters who believe Biden 'won fair and square' falls to 9% amid declining trust in U.S. democracy

One year after a mob of Donald Trump loyalists tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory by laying violent siege to the U.S. Capitol, the “big lie” that fueled their attack has only become more entrenched. Today, a full three-quarters of Trump voters (75 percent) falsely believe the election was “rigged and stolen,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll — more than ever before.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#American#Covid#Tds#Democrats
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
Slate

The One Thing Biden Is Doing Exceptionally Well

As 2021 draws to a close, President Joe Biden has good reason to be frustrated. His legislative agenda is stymied in the Senate. His executive authority is under assault from Donald Trump’s judges. His administration was blindsided, again, by a spiraling COVID surge, this time with omicron. But there is one front on which Biden has a near-perfect score: judicial nominations. Over the past year, the White House has put forth slate after slate of diverse, well-qualified, progressive nominees—and the Senate has swiftly confirmed them. Biden’s breakneck pace, combined with his choice of nontraditional judges, has shattered too many records to count. No, the president has not loosened Donald Trump’s stranglehold on the Supreme Court. But his transformation of the lower courts will still have a profound impact on American law for decades to come.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy