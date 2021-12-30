ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Crime Watch — Vol. 12, No. 50

By whiterocklakeweeklyadmin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 16 – 6:15 p.m. 5100 Block, Bryan St. (75206) Aggravated Robbery of a Business: The suspect pointed a gun at the complainant, who was delivering food. 10200 Block, Ferguson Rd. (75228) Aggravated Robbery of a Business: The suspect stole the complainant’s money while threatening to injure the...

