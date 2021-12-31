ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

One person killed when car evading police crashes in Lancaster, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Lancaster Police (WSOC)

LANCASTER, S.C. — A single-car crash in Lancaster left one person dead on Thursday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2008 Honda Accord was driving east on Bethel Boat Landing Road near Hwy 200 attempting to elude law enforcement when it went off the left side of the road and into a fence around 5:35 p.m.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, agents had been searching for the Honda Accord prior to the crash to serve the driver an arrest warrant for first-degree burglary.

SLED said the driver, Terrance James Moore, saw law enforcement and attempted to elude arrest before crashing the vehicle shortly after.

A passenger in the vehicle, 21-year-old Ny’Darius McKinney of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people in the car were transported to a local hospital.

Prior to this incident, Moore was out on a $30,000 surety bond from November 2020, for two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He also gained a $10,000 surety bond for a count of second-degree burglary from November 2021.

Moore is currently being held in North Carolina awaiting extradition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, and SLED are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

