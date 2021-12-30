ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monteagle, TN

New Year’s shows cancelled at The Caverns due to increase in COVID cases

By Claire Proudfoot
Grundy County Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flaming Lips, a psychedelic band out of Oklahoma City, was scheduled to play The Caverns Dec. 30 and New Year’s Eve, but decided to postpone their shows due to the surge in COVID-19 cases the Omicron variant. “The Flaming Lips and The Caverns are heartbroken to deliver...

www.grundycountyherald.com

