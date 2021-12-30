ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year’s Eve 2021: Your Full Schedule of TV Marathons

Watauga Democrat
 3 days ago

New Year’s Eve 2021: Your Full Schedule of TV Marathons. Check out which shows are airing this...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Variety

How to Watch Times Square New Year’s Eve 2022 Free Online

The Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will again be a less raucous affair — with limited in-person attendance because of a spike in COVID cases — but you can watch all the festivities and music performances live for free, streaming online. The six-hour free livestream, presented without ads, will feature live performances by artists including KT Tunstall, Chlöe, Journey and Karol G. The Times Square New Year’s Eve event kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday with the ball raising — concluding with the 60-second midnight countdown and the famous ball drop from the top of One Times Square. The...
Axios

Your guide to New Year's Eve in central Ohio

Remember when everyone was clamoring for 2020 to end? Wide-eyed, we looked to 2021 with hope for a better year. Now it's already time to celebrate the start of 2022. Crazy. Why it matters: 2021 has been full of challenges. You deserve to ring in 2022 — a hopefully better year — with some fun.
NY1

Why the New Year's Eve ball will be full of 'wisdom' for 2022

NEW YORK — The iconic Times Square New Year's Eve ball is getting ready for the big show. Crews on Monday installed 192 new Waterford crystal triangles on the ball to officially ring in 2022. The Times Square Alliance says this year's design celebrates the "Gift of Wisdom." The...
Apartment Therapy

This is the Most Popular New Year’s Eve Episode in Your State

For many, New Year’s celebrations will be more low-key again this year, switching out the street parties and big gatherings for a toast in front of the TV. If you’re planning on ringing in 2022 with a night in at home watching your favorite reruns, why not stick with the festive theme and enjoy one of your favorite New Year’s Eve episodes?
NYLON

The Best New Year’s Eve Movies & TV Shows To Ring in 2022

Because all you need for a great New Year’s is something sparkly, real Champagne, and to not leave your house. The only consistent thing about New Year’s is that it’s almost always a bust. Expectations are too high; Uber supply is too low. But the secret is that all you really need is a sparkly dress, real Champagne, and one person you actually want to hang out with. You don’t even need to leave your house. In fact, better not to! Instead, pop the bubbly and watch the gorgeous New Year’s Eve scene in Phantom Thread, or The O.C. New Year’s Eve episode ft. a perfect soundtrack and the evil Oliver. Read on for 10 of our favorite New Year’s movies and shows to ring in 2022.
CBS LA

LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After testing positive for COVID-19, hip-hop singer LL Cool J has canceled his performance in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” The actor and rapper were expected to perform from Times Square in New York before midnight on Friday. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.
NYLON

22 Throwback Bangers For Your New Year’s Eve Playlist

Nothing screams welcoming the New Year more than pining for the good old days. There’s something about moving forward that inevitably calls you to also look back. Maybe there’s safety and familiarity in the past — or, in the context of your New Year’s Eve playlist, the bangers were just better in the ‘00s and ‘10s. Either way, the nostalgia hits hard at the start of a new year. After the jump, we gathered 22 throwback bangers to help you usher in 2022 in nostalgic style.
CinemaBlend

Ryan Seacrest Made Good On Plans To Slow Down And Spend Time With Family, But He’s Back To Work Just In Time For New Year’s Eve

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ryan Seacrest opened up about his career, his schedule and the viral health scare during a taping of American Idol that led to him taking a short break from his work on Live with Kelly and Ryan as well as led the popular personality to fully reevaluate where he was with his schedule and career. The oft-busy man made good on his plans to slow down in recent weeks, even posting touching moments with his family, but he’s back to work just in time for this year’s big NYE bash.
