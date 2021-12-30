ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The Cloud != Somebody Else’s Computer

By Stephen Giguere
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell not entirely. It kind of is but at the same time it is so much more. Recently I had a discussion with my wife’s Dad. While he is over 70, he is still a rather technologically capable individual and perpetually curious. I mentioned that I was now working with a...

Lifehacker

How to Tell Which Apps Can See Your Private iPhone Data

Every year, Apple releases new features that both improve data privacy on the iPhone, and set a new benchmark for the industry as a whole. With iOS 15, it’s all about transparency. iOS 15.2 brings a new feature called App Privacy Report that provides a visual, easy-to-read report of all the ways an app is using or transmitting your private data.
CELL PHONES
securityboulevard.com

Worst AWS Data Breaches of 2021

Data breaches remain a challenge despite an increase in cybersecurity awareness and investments. This past year, 2021, has been a particularly dire year for AWS-related data breaches, with incidents taking down networks for weeks at a time, and disrupting business throughout the country. While AWS is an increasingly adopted tool...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Oracle's Cloud Shift Seems to Be Working

Last Thursday, Xerox Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: XRX) and Oracle Corporation, (NYSE: ORCL) announced a multi-year deal that will provide cloud-computing infrastructure and software for use by ventures developed in Xerox's business incubator. With its latest fiscal second-quarter earnings report, Oracle topped both top and bottom-line expectations with its quarterly guidance meeting consensus. However, payment of a judgment in a decade-long dispute with HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) involving former CEO's recruitment somewhat spoiled the earnings picture but it was still an overall good quarter with Oracle's stock having its second-best day in two decades upon the results, making co-founder Larry Ellison the world's fifth-richest person, according to Forbes, surpassing Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)-owned Google co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.
BUSINESS
linuxtoday.com

Understanding Cloud Computing Basics

In this article, we will be learning about the basics of cloud computing, its various models and types. We will also look into Cloud computing architecture and characteristics in detail.
COMPUTERS
Fudzilla

Amazon’s cloud can’t get a break

Amazon’s cloud suffered yet another outage and killed off several apps and websites, including those of streaming service Hulu, office messaging app Slack and Epic Games. The sites were soon up and running after being hit by a brief power outage at one of Amazon.com data centres on the US East Coast.
BUSINESS
datasciencecentral.com

Cloud, Cost and Containers three C's in Cloud-Computing in post-COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown organizations into disarray—the increased usage of conferencing and collaboration services by employees working from home strains back-end support services. And growing traffic on networks connecting users to these services. Only providers with a robust and ample infrastructure that can maintain a consistent client experience...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dallas News

Motley Fool: Microsoft’s focus on cloud computing paid off

Microsoft is responsible for powering more than a billion computers and devices around the globe via its Windows operating system. Recently, the company has grown more diverse, with forays into gaming and more. It might come as a surprise that Microsoft’s largest business is cloud computing, which accounted for over...
MARKETS
securityboulevard.com

Will Zero Trust Shape the Future of Cloud Security?

Zero trust is everywhere, and it will change the way we undertake security. Just as zero trust concepts are shaping the data center and our networks, they will shape cloud environments, as well. Many of the challenges of cloud security arose because we moved workloads to the cloud with no clear idea of how to secure them. Zero trust provides exactly those ideas.
TECHNOLOGY
stockmarket.com

Top Stocks To Buy For 2022? 4 Cloud Computing Stocks To Watch

Top Cloud Computing Stocks For Your Watchlist List Today. Over the past decade, we have seen the rise of many industries in the stock market. Certainly, cloud computing stocks are among the ones that have caught the attention of many investors. In today’s world, everything is transitioning to the cloud. Whether its software, services, or even operating systems, organizations around the globe are recognizing the need for cloud migration. After all, cloud computing offers almost a hundred percent uptime as servers and data centers are managed by the cloud service provider. Well, this also means that there is a lesser need for users to manage the infrastructure on their own. Not to mention, it is more easily scalable. For instance, the cloud can increase processing and resources as needed.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Cloud Computing Shift To The Metaverse Makes These Tech Stocks 'Sexy' Again

As cloud computing evolves and the "metaverse" becomes a tech industry buzzword, network gear makers find themselves once again basking in the spotlight. It's not exactly the networking bonanza of the late 1990s, but big-name tech stocks like Cisco, Juniper and Arista are once again grabbing investors' attention. These major...
MARKETS
eWeek

How Distributed Cloud Computing Drives IT Automation

Recently, I was the keynote speaker at the AppViewX digital event, “Simplify Application Delivery 2021.” While there were many sub-themes to the event, the one I focused on is automation, as I believe this is the single most important capability for application delivery moving forward. The application delivery...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

What's next for the Microsoft Cloud

Unsurprisingly, 2021 was big for Microsoft's cloud services. And 2022 is expected to be even bigger, with Microsoft, the No. 2 enterprise public-cloud provider, on pace to build 50 to 100 new datacenters per year. But what, exactly, is the Microsoft Cloud? It's not a single SKU or service that...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

What’s next for Cloud Foundry

He succeeds VMware’s Paul Fazzone, who was named chairman in April 2020. Since 2020, though, the Cloud Foundry Foundation went through an additional leadership change, with executive director Chip Childers leaving his post in August and not backfilling the executive director position. Instead, the foundation decided to put more emphasis on its newly formed technical oversight committee and board of directors, which means McLuckie is the closest to the earlier executive director role the foundation currently has.
BUSINESS
securityboulevard.com

6 Chart-Topping Cybersecurity & Compliance Trends for 2022

As we wind down the year, 2021 delivered new challenges for companies of all sizes with cybersecurity. Just this month alone we have witnessed widespread incidents of ransomware and vulnerabilities with Log4J. These recent events reinforce the importance of building a cybersecurity program that focuses on education, vigilance, collaboration, documentation, managing vendors, and many other activities all at once. Not to mention, preparing your organization for a multitude of cybersecurity and compliance audits.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Best of 2021 – Chinese Exchange Hack: At Best, Microsoft is Incompetent

As we close out 2021, we at Security Boulevard wanted to highlight the most popular articles of the year. Following is the next in our series of the Best of 2021. This week brought news of Chinese “Hafnium” hackers attacking Microsoft Exchange customers. The Microsoft email server product had four nasty zero-day vulnerabilities that were easily chained to steal information and remotely execute code—with elevated privileges.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Improving Edge Computing Security in 2022

More organizations are turning their eyes to edge computing as cloud adoption reaches new heights. Experts predict there will be 55 billion edge devices by 2022 as latency and resilience demands grow and 5G makes these networks possible. While this growth is impressive, it raises several security concerns. Edge computing...
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

December ’21 Newsletter

It’s been a great year at JumpCloud. From new features to new funding partners, across a rapidly expanding team and major investments in the resiliency of the JumpCloud platform, we’ve spent 12 months improving the way we Make (Remote) Work Happen® for our customers. In case you...
TECHNOLOGY

