Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason postpones North American tour

SICKICK is one of the top must-hear producers in North American dance music. Last month, the talented, and masked, Canadian mixer released his latest single, “I Can Feel It”. The track has since reached #1 on the iTunes chart. Since the beginning of December, SICKICK is headlining his first-ever North American tour, which will end on February 2022. The producer, vocalist, and DJ has quickly amassed millions of fans and followers with his hit remixes of Adele and Phil Collins that he plays in real-time on his live drumming, microphone, and synth setup. Though his identity is a mystery, SICKICK’s charisma shines through in his versatile, inventive re-interpretations of artists old and new. His remix of Madonna’s 1998 release “Frozen” instantly became one of the most memorable sounds on social media, only to be topped by his remix of “Walking On The Moon” by Bruno Mars.

