ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason postpones North American tour

hennemusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets has postponed its upcoming North American tour. The six-week series was scheduled to begin January 18 in Toronto, ON. “It is with great regret...

www.hennemusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
940wfaw.com

Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen Announces North American Tour

Rancid member Lars Frederiksen will head out on a solo tour of North America beginning on March 29th in Scottsdale, AZ. The tour is in support of his debut solo EP, called To Victory, which was released last month. Comedian Joe Sib, DJ Chris Powerhouse and Boss Hooligan Soundsystem will...
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason 'Flabbergasted' By Roger Waters Bullying Claim 2021 In Review

Pink Floyd legend Nick Mason earned a top 21 story from October 2021 after The Coda Collection shared an interview with him where he discovered a variety of topics in a career spanning discussion with Jim DeRogatis, including being "flabbergasted" by Roger Waters feeling that he was bullied within the band, Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts, returning to live performing following the lockdown and a lot more. We were sent the following excerpts:
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Journey, Billy Idol, Toto Announced North American Tour 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Journey landed a top 21 story from November 2021 after they announced dates for a North American tour. They will be joined by guest Billy Idol for the opening leg of the trek, with Toto stepping in for the second leg in early April. Billed as "Freedom Tour 2022",...
MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED PINK FLOYD LIVE ALBUMS SURFACE ON STREAMING SERVICES

Pink Floyd recently shared 12 previously unreleased live albums on streaming services. According to Rolling Stone, all of the concerts occurred between 1970 and 1972, covering the period in which the band released Atom Heart Mother (1970), Meddle (1971), and Obscured by Clouds (1972) and had already begun playing songs from Dark Side of the Moon (1973).
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Mason
hamlethub.com

An All-Star Band Celebrates the Music of David Gilmour and Pink Floyd at The Ridgefield Playhouse on January 19

It’s an all-star band performing the music of David Gilmour’s Pink Floyd at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 7:30pm. The Gilmour Project, part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, celebrates the 50th Anniversary of ‘Dark Side of the Moon,’ which Pink Floyd first performed in January 1972 at The Brighton Dome, UK.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
oneedm.com

SICKICK’s North American Tour is Still Going Swell

SICKICK is one of the top must-hear producers in North American dance music. Last month, the talented, and masked, Canadian mixer released his latest single, “I Can Feel It”. The track has since reached #1 on the iTunes chart. Since the beginning of December, SICKICK is headlining his first-ever North American tour, which will end on February 2022. The producer, vocalist, and DJ has quickly amassed millions of fans and followers with his hit remixes of Adele and Phil Collins that he plays in real-time on his live drumming, microphone, and synth setup. Though his identity is a mystery, SICKICK’s charisma shines through in his versatile, inventive re-interpretations of artists old and new. His remix of Madonna’s 1998 release “Frozen” instantly became one of the most memorable sounds on social media, only to be topped by his remix of “Walking On The Moon” by Bruno Mars.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Pink Floyd stream Division Bell track rehearsal from Pulse reissue

Pink Floyd are streaming video of a rehearsal version of “The Division Bell” track, “A Great Day For Freedom”, as a preview to the upcoming reissue of their 1995 concert film, “Pulse.”. Due February 18, the restored and re-edited project captures the group on the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#Pink Floyd#Drummer#North American#Covid
hennemusic.com

Ann Wilson shares Heart classics from summer solo tour

Ann Wilson is sharing video of a number of Heart classics from her summer solo US tour. Wilson and her band The Amazing Dawgs can be seen delivering “Love Alive”, “Magic Man”, “Crazy On You”, “Straight On”, “Even It Up” and “Barracuda” during an August 18 appearance at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, NH.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 21, Spotted On Rare Outing With Gorgeous Makeup-Free Mom Iman

The mom and daughter both looked fabulous while they were out and about in New York City for some quality time together. A perfect day for mother-daughter bonding. Iman and her daughter Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, were spotted hitting the town in New York City on Tuesday December 28. The 66-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter were both bundled up in super chic winter fashion in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were both ready to brace the cold in their amazing outfits.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
SFGate

Gotsta Get Paid: ZZ Top Sell Publishing Catalog, Royalty Rights

ZZ Top have sold their publishing catalogue and the rights to their music royalties to BMG and the investment firm KKR. Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed, but ZZ Top likely fetched a multimillion dollar sum as the goldrush for legacy act catalogs continues. The deal covers all the “music interests” of ZZ Top, including their publishing rights and any income from recorded music royalties and performance royalties (BMG had previously served as the co-publisher and administrator of ZZ Top’s publishing catalog.)
ENTERTAINMENT
klbjfm.com

Bruce Springsteen sells music catalog to Sony Music for $500 Million

Bruce Springsteen has sold his music rights to Sony Music in an estimated $500 million deal. According to reports, the deal includes the singer’s recorded music catalog as well as his body of work as a songwriter — including classic hits such as “Born to Run,” “Blinded by the Light” and “Born in the U.S.A.”
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind Joan Jett’s guitar tone on I Love Rock ’N Roll

When Joan Jett released I Love Rock ’n Roll in the early '80s, she instantly transformed herself from an underground punk/hard rock misfit best known for her role as the former rhythm guitarist for the Runaways into an international superstar and female rock legend. The single was a massive...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Ted Nugent Blasts Rock Hall Of Fame: “Why Don’t We Go Down To Chuck Berry’s Grave & Piss On It”

If one thing for certain, it’s that Ted Nugent is one of the most intriguing individuals on this planet. A rock and roll legend, an avid outdoorsmen, with an unfiltered mouth and an absolutely buckwild personality (despite being completely sober), he’s probably a deserving candidate for the Dos Equis “Most interesting man in the world” commercial.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy