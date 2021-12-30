ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ann Wilson shares Heart classics from summer solo tour

hennemusic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Wilson is sharing video of a number of Heart classics from her summer solo US tour. Wilson and her band The Amazing Dawgs can be seen delivering “Love Alive”, “Magic Man”, “Crazy On You”, “Straight On”, “Even It Up” and “Barracuda”...

www.hennemusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind Joan Jett’s guitar tone on I Love Rock ’N Roll

When Joan Jett released I Love Rock ’n Roll in the early '80s, she instantly transformed herself from an underground punk/hard rock misfit best known for her role as the former rhythm guitarist for the Runaways into an international superstar and female rock legend. The single was a massive...
MUSIC
hometownstations.com

LSO taking the audience back to the 60s with the Classical Mystery Tour

The Lima Symphony Orchestra is inviting the public to a Classical Mystery Tour for their annual New Year's Eve concert. The orchestra will be performing on Friday, December 31st, paying tribute to the Fab Four from Liverpool, the Beatles. A group of Beatles impersonators will also be performing the vocals.
LIMA, OH
Stereogum

Neil Young Shares Previously Unreleased 1987 Album Summer Songs

Merry Christmas! Neil Young has a gift for all of his Neil Young Archives subscribers: the previously unreleased album Summer Songs, originally recorded at Broken Arrow Ranch in 1987. In a blog post, Young writes:. Happy Holidays everyone! I think you will enjoy this very cool recording – lost for...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
hennemusic.com

KISS tops the hennemusic Hot 10

KISS tops this week’s hennemusic Hot 10. Gene Simmons has confirmed that KISS will launch a museum in Las Vegas in 2022. The HH10 is a list of the most-viewed rock news stories in the past week by hennemusic readers. For a full list of hennemusic Hot 10 charts,...
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason postpones North American tour

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets has postponed its upcoming North American tour. The six-week series was scheduled to begin January 18 in Toronto, ON. “It is with great regret that due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic, it has been decided to postpone the North American tour until later in the year,” shared Mason and the group on social media. “Apologies for any inconvenience or disappointment due to this. We are working on rescheduling the dates and will announce them as soon as we can. Ticket holders are advised to await further information from the venue and/or ticket company where they purchased their tickets.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Steven Wilson announces next solo release will be another concept album

Steven Wilson has announced that his next solo album, which he is looking to release in 2023, will be another concept album. In a new year message to fans on his website, Wilson discussed his the upcoming Porcupine Tree album Closure/Continuation which will be released next year, as well as an array of other projects he's been working on, which include a new book and a box set looking at the influence of progressive music on the 80s.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Moak
Person
Ann Wilson
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Beach#Magic Man#Queen
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy