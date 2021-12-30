Warriors vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (27-7) play against the Denver Nuggets (16-16) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 9:30 PM EST on Thursday December 30, 2021

Golden State Warriors 0, Denver Nuggets 0 (PPD)

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll is up!

Discussed Nuggets-Warriors being postponed, along with:

-Denver’s injury report

-Davon Reed and Rayjon Tucker

-How Denver can still find ways to win these next few weeks

-The Western Conference tiers denverstiffs.com/2021/12/30/228… – 1:00 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

The Friday Locked On NBA signed me to a hardship contract to podcast with @Adam Mares, so we talked about tonight's games, Draymond being pissed about the Dubs/Nuggets postponement, & we power ranked the five biggest winners of 2021

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

With the signing of Rayjon Tucker, here’s the Nuggets healthy depth chart until further notice:

Facu Campazzo

Will Barton/Rayjon Tucker

Davon Reed

JaMychal Green/Bol Bol

Nikola Jokić/Petr Cornelie denverstiffs.com/2021/12/30/228… – 11:24 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

The postponement of Thursday night’s game against the Nuggets brought at least one silver lining for the Warriors: For the first time since he suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, Klay Thompson scrimmaged with Stephen Curry. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 10:41 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nuggets are signing Rayjon Tucker to a 10-day hardship exception, league source tells @denverpost. – 10:32 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

waterrrr 💦

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets just announced that they’ve signed Davon Reed to a third 10-day contract. Reed will be eligible to play in the Nuggets’ next four games (at HOU, at DAL, vs. UTA, at SAC) on this 10-day. – 9:52 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

James Harden passes Nikola Jokic for 7th all-time in triple-doubles pic.twitter.com/JJvK78LXyu – 9:50 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr on James Wiseman entering protocol: “Minor setback, but yet another one.”

Belief is Wiseman will exit protocols quickly and be able to advance to on court contact work pic.twitter.com/0gVbAKuLBH – 9:39 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Fun evolution on Curry/Embiid empty corner p&r…

1. Curry pull-up.

2. Mills leaves Maxey to guard nail. No advantage, but Embiid good.

3. Mills at nail, Maxey relo to corner 3.

4. Mills stays w/ Maxey. Curry pull-up again.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

ORCHARD ROSTER MOVE: We’ve signed Davon Reed to another 10-Day contract.

🔗 https://t.co/udQeZk3aik

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson took part in a scrimmage today in Denver on the same team as Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. First time he’s ever played with Wiggins.

Here is Kerr on it. pic.twitter.com/nemwSrNSoP – 9:25 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

SIXERS WIN IN BROOKLYN.

Embiid: 34 PTS / 6 REB

Maxey: 25 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST

Curry: 17 PTS / 6 AST / 2 STL

Harris: 9 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST

Thybulle: 6 PTS / 3 STL / 2 BLK

Niang: 9 PTS / 4 REB

Drummond: 10 PTS / 10 REB – 9:23 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal now has 10 assists with 3:55 to play. It’s his second double-digit assist game of the season, tying his season high, set December 13 in Denver. – 9:05 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr called James Wiseman’s presence in the health and safety protocols “a bump in the road.” Acknowledged that the timing was unfortunate, given that Wiseman was about to get cleared for 3-on-3 work, – 9:05 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jordan Poole is officially clear for his return, per Steve Kerr. Would’ve played tonight in Denver, will play in Utah on Saturday. – 9:02 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr made one thing clear tonight: Klay Thompson will start right away when he comes back. – 8:59 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

A silver lining to the postponement: For the first time tonight since the 2019 Finals, Klay Thompson scrimmaged with the starters, including Steph Curry. – 8:59 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Between Durant and LeBron and Steph and Giannis and Jokic, the NBA has a super strong top five right now – 8:42 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Seth Curry shot 1-for-7 in the first half, but just buried his first jumper of the third and and shook his head like “finally” as he jogged back to the other end of the floor. Harris (2-of-9), Niang (0-for-3), Milton (0-for-5) and Korkmaz (0-for-2) alsp struggling so far. – 8:24 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Full strength Nuggets beat the full strength Warriors in a playoff series have a good night. – 8:12 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers lead the Nets by 1 at the half because Brooklyn has 11 more turnovers (14-3).

Nets finally started sending aggressive double teams at Joel Embiid late in the second quarter. I’d imagine they’ll keep doing so, especially if Curry and Harris keep missing decent looks. – 8:09 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Nets, 55-54, at halftime.

Embiid: 22 PTS / 3 REB / 2 STL

Maxey: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 2 AST

Drummond: 10 PTS / 4 REB

Harris: 4 PTS / 4 REB / 4 AST

Curry: 4 PTS / 2 AST / 2 STL

Thybulle: 4 PTS / 2 STL / 1 BLK – 8:08 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

22 in the first half for Embiid, including a banked in stepback three in the final minute. Sixers need one of Harris or Curry to get going in the second half – 8:07 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Eric Gordon has a true shooting percentage of 62.8% this year, a career high. That’s higher than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and LeBron James this season. He’s been outstanding. pic.twitter.com/HBpCwadjBn – 8:01 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors injured center James Wiseman becomes the latest to enter the league’s health and safety protocol. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/29/war… – 8:00 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

An excellent piece by @BrownieAthletic on Santa Cruz Warriors GM David Fatoki featuring Klay Thompson (who ‘Toki has been integral in helping recover)

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Nets, 39-31, after Q1.

Embiid: 16 PTS / 6-9 fg / 2-2 3fg

Maxey: 9 PTS / 2 AST

Curry: 4 PTS / 2 AST / 2 STL

Thybulle: 4 PTS / 2 REB / 2 STL

Drummond: 6 PTS

Team: 53.3% fg / 66.7% 3fg – 7:37 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

The good: Sixers off to a great start, leading 10-2 after that Thybulle beakaway dunk.

The bad: Seth Curry is walking gingerly to the Sixers’ huddle. – 7:15 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sixers start off hot, lead 10-2 prompting Steve Nash to call timeout. Embiid and Curry with a pair of 3s, Matisse Thybulle with a dunk off a steal. Nets just 1-for-6 from the field to start. – 7:14 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

So, we have wildfires today and a winter storm warning tomorrow in Denver.

2021 has really sucked. What a way for it to end. – 6:33 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Today in the NBA:

– Warriors-Nuggets off

– Rivers, Malone in protocols

– Raptors attendance will be capped at 1,000

– Mario Chalmers returns to Heat

apnews.com/article/corona… – 6:17 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

For the first time this season, Warriors young forward Jonathan Kuminga landed in Rookie Wire’s power rankings at No. 9. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/30/war… – 6:00 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

With tonight’s game postponed, the Warriors are practicing in Denver. Will have updates from media availability. – 5:50 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

With tonight’s game postponed, the Warriors will hold a practice in Denver instead, I’m told. They hope to get some extra run time in for Klay and Jordan Poole. Warriors will also practice in Denver tomorrow before heading to Salt Lake City. – 5:50 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“He’s been robbed of two years”

@Rick Kamla tells @Mitch Lawrence that his New Year’s Resolution for the NBA is to see Klay Thompson and the Warriors grow the dynasty #DubNation

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Alright, I’ve done some work with the schedule and found four total dates that make sense for rescheduling Nuggets-Warriors:

-January 8th

-February 5th

-February 18th

-March 7th

After March 7th, Nuggets play every other day from then til 3rd to last day of the reg season. pic.twitter.com/IEUFnID5zY – 5:43 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

NBA postpones Warriors at Nuggets Thursday due to outbreak among Denver players, staff nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/30/nba… – 5:31 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers’ last seven games, and who entered health and safety protocols right before it:

– at OKC (Morris)

– vs SA (none)

– at SAC (Jackson)

– vs DEN (Scrubb)

– vs BRK (Wright)

– at BOS (Boston)

– at TOR (Zubac) – 5:23 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

The NBA is postponing the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game on Thursday due to health and safety protocols. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/12/30/nba… – 5:08 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Michael Singer @msinger

Think about this: When you would’ve needed Davon Reed’s 10-day to become official just so you’d get to within one of the required total, and THEN need an injured guy to play, it’s time to postpone the game. – 5:00 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

The #Nuggets didn’t have any new positive cases when the decision was made to postpone, but it would’ve required one or two of their questionable players (Gordon, Morris, Cancar, Rivers) to play. Gordon, Morris and Cancar all missed Tuesday’s game vs. GSW.

denverpost.com/2021/12/30/nba… – 4:56 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

Not to mention, this will more than likely add a back to back to our schedule, which is also advantage Denver. – 4:56 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

So when the game is rescheduled(which will probably take a day away from our “break”), we wil play them at full strength… But they got to sneak a win when we weren’t at full strength, only two days ago??? Let’s make it make some sense here. – 4:54 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

The latest on Nuggets-Warriors, which has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among Denver: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 4:53 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Has Draymond SEEN Denver’s injury report? There’s no way to get healthy players to Denver in time. – 4:53 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

As you know by now, Warriors v. Nuggets has been postponed. With 11 players on the injury list — due to covid protocols and other injuries — Denver doesn’t have the needed 8 player minimum available. – 4:50 PM

Draymond Green @Money23Green

How do you continue to cancel games when you’ve implemented rules to prevent this from happening? Is that not a competitive advantage for other teams? The guys we didn’t have due to the protocol list played no role in Tuesdays loss? Pick a side but don’t straddle the fence. – 4:49 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Mario Chalmers had been with the Nuggets’ G League affiliate but the process to sign a 10-day contract began this morning so that he could be available for tomorrow night’s game in Houston. Chalmers has been training in Miami prior to signing his G League contract. – 4:49 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors-Nuggets tonight – officially postponed. DEN did not have enough available players to meet minimum requirement of 8 – 4:48 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

The #Nuggets don’t have any new positives, I’m told. This was a practical decision. – 4:48 PM

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

No late game tonight. It was a light night already games-wise and it got even lighter with the GSW-DEN postponement.

Only three games, all at 7:00 PM ET:

PHI-BKN

CLE-WAS

MIL-ORL – 4:46 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

I mean, the Nuggets have been devastated by injury more so than illness and it’s still a bad process.

Teams that know they’re skirting close to low numbers need to have hardship contingencies lined up ready to go. – 4:45 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Stephen Curry finished the 2021 calendar year with 507 3-pointers, including reg. season and play-in.

That is the most in a single calendar year all-time (including reg. season, play-in and playoffs).

He averaged 5.45 3-pointers in 2021, also the most all-time. – 4:45 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

NBA to postpone Warriors v Nuggets clash

sportando.basketball/en/nba-to-post… – 4:41 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Can confirm that Nuggets-Warriors tonight is postponed. Denver doesn’t have eight players available. It’s the Nuggets’ second postponement of the season. Next up on the schedule: a two-game road trip Saturday/Monday in Houston/Dallas. – 4:37 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Michael Singer @msinger

The Nuggets-Warriors game tonight is postponed, league source confirms to @denverpost.

@Shams Charania had it first. – 4:34 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Per a league source, the NBA is postponing tonight’s Warriors-Nuggets game. – 4:33 PM

The NBA has postponed the Golden State-Denver game source tells ESPN. Nuggets don’t have the eight players. – 4:33 PM

