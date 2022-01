Eve Energy has long offered excellent products for Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem of smart home devices, and now, it’s adding another product to that lineup — the Eve Outdoor Cam. The Eve Outdoor Cam is built to offer good security outside an Apple home and as such, it supports HomeKit Secure Video. Unfortunately, the camera will not support the upcoming Matter smart home spec at launch. That’s because of the fact that the Matter spec, in general, doesn’t really support security cameras, and it likely won’t for a while after its release. Still, the camera will work perfectly fine in a HomeKit...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO