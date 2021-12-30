USDA to conduct study about agricultural producers

Cattle grazing on a public land allotment administered by the BLM's Eagle Lake Field Office in northeast California. December 22, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday joined a bipartisan coalition in support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) efforts to promote competition in the agriculture industry by strengthening enforcement under the Packers and Stockyards Act. For a century, the Packers and Stockyards Act has served as an important tool to ensure competition and fair practices in the livestock, meat, and poultry industries. However, structural changes, including corporate consolidation and changes in sales and marketing practices, have reduced competition in meat processing markets and driven many smaller meat producers out of business. In today's letter, the coalition argues that aggressive antitrust enforcement is essential to improve supply chain resiliency and encourages USDA to work actively with states to bolster their efforts to investigate agriculture markets.

