Agriculture

USDA to conduct study about agricultural producers

couriercountry.com
 3 days ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire will be mailed this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. Taking no...

www.couriercountry.com

NHPR

USDA reaches out to N.H. farmers about finances

The US Department of Agriculture has reached out to farmers and ranchers in the Northeast to collect information on their financial well-being for the annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey. Josh Marshall, a representative from the New Hampshire Farm Bureau Federation, says these types of surveys are important because they inform...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

USDA Conducting Voluntary Yet Vital Study

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study to gain knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire was mailed to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. The questionnaire,...
AGRICULTURE
hoosieragtoday.com

USDA Chief Economist Hopes he’s Wrong About 2022 Projections

At the onset of 2021, the agriculture department’s chief economist, Seth Meyer, projected that farm income this year would drop from 2020. Thankfully he was wrong. “Maybe I was being a little overly cautious at the beginning of the year,” Meyer says. After all, government payments to farmers...
AGRICULTURE
hiawathaworldonline.com

USDA offers disaster assistance to Kansas farmers and livestock producers impacted by wildfires and drought

Kansas agricultural operations have been significantly impacted by recent wildfires and ongoing, severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover. Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
KANSAS STATE
hiawathaworldonline.com

Collaboration key to success of new USDA climate-smart agriculture initiative

With the Biden administration focused on addressing climate change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced plans for the Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative. As they move forward with development, it’s crucial USDA works with existing private sector markets. However, the support should not duplicate efforts, nor should...
AGRICULTURE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI AGRICULTURE ECONOMIC CONTRIBUTION STUDY RESULTS ANNOUNCED

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has announced the results of an economic contribution study funded by the Missouri Agricultural and Small Business Authority (MASBDA). According to a news release, the objective of the study was to show the value of agriculture, forestry and related industries to the state’s economy. Results showed a contribution of nearly $94 billion to the economy and more than one in every 10 jobs is supported by agriculture.
MISSOURI STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Supports USDA Efforts to Promote Competition in Agriculture Industry by Strengthening Enforcement of Packers and Stockyards Act

Cattle grazing on a public land allotment administered by the BLM's Eagle Lake Field Office in northeast California. December 22, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday joined a bipartisan coalition in support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) efforts to promote competition in the agriculture industry by strengthening enforcement under the Packers and Stockyards Act. For a century, the Packers and Stockyards Act has served as an important tool to ensure competition and fair practices in the livestock, meat, and poultry industries. However, structural changes, including corporate consolidation and changes in sales and marketing practices, have reduced competition in meat processing markets and driven many smaller meat producers out of business. In today's letter, the coalition argues that aggressive antitrust enforcement is essential to improve supply chain resiliency and encourages USDA to work actively with states to bolster their efforts to investigate agriculture markets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pnwag.net

DOT, USDA Want Better Shipping Service for Agriculture

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack are asking the world’s leading ocean carriers to get rid of disruptions U.S. farmers are facing when trying to ship their products overseas. They say they want relief for the supply chain disruptions created by COVID-19 by restoring reciprocal treatment of imports and exports and improving service. Ocean carriers have made fewer containers available for U.S. agricultural commodities.
AGRICULTURE
News Talk KIT

Ag News: Fertilizer Prices Soar and USDA Helps Hog Producers

**Fertilizer prices continue to skyrocket, as much as 300% in some areas, as farmers grapple with increased costs preparing for the 2022 growing season. American Farm Bureau Federation economists found several elements contributing to record-high prices, including increased prices for raw nutrients, higher demand and energy costs. Farm Bureau President...
AGRICULTURE
thebeet.com

What You Need to Know About the New USDA Label: “Bioengineered”

If you never quite understood the importance of 'non-GMO' on a food label, don't worry: Not only was it confusing to know why it mattered (after all, corn is genetically modified, as are most tomato plants), but now the rules and regulations have changed. Here's what you now need to know when buying food, to avoid chemicals and carcinogens from making it onto your plate.
AGRICULTURE
waukee.org

Laborshed Study to Be Conducted in Waukee

The City of Waukee is partnering with Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Economic Development Authority to complete a Laborshed employment study for the Waukee area. This study will geographically define which communities contribute to Waukee's workforce, regardless of political boundaries. This defined area is called a Laborshed area and is based upon commuting patterns.
WAUKEE, IA
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH

