Watch: Experimental Artificial Intelligence-Animated Short 'Forever'

"With ardent worship, dedication and prayers… you can bring them into your service." Everything that comes out of this animation house in India – Studio Eeksaurus – is excellent (also see The Basket), and this is another unique creation. Seen It! is a fantastic hand-drawn animated short made by an illustrator named Adithi Krishnadas. The 12-minute short presents a number of kooky stories about a man discussing ghosts and religion in his local community, recorded in the Malayalam dialect. The intro: "The ever-vibrant Mr. P. N. K Panicker has several shockers up his sleeve. He takes the viewer along a moonlit stroll and paints a quirky picture of the supernatural encounters he has had." Even though these are strange stories being told, there is something whimsical and entertaining about this. It's so charming and quirky and amusing to see. Give yourself 12 minutes to enjoy this short, and see if you're moved or inspired by the stories. Watch below.

