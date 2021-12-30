ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Experimental Artificial Intelligence-Animated Short 'Forever'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I see A.I. as not really an opinion, it seems like truth." After playing at film festivals all year long, this one-of-a-kind mesmerizing, entrancing short film is now available to watch online. Forever is a short created by filmmaker Mitch McGlocklin, and it's made by an artificial intelligence system. The story...

Watch: 'The Battle of San Romano' Painting Animated as a Short Film

Experience this epic battle like never before! Swiss animation filmmaker Georges Schwizgebel originally premiered this animation project back in 2017, but it's finally online to watch thanks to Vimeo. The Battle of San Romano is a short film taking a classic painting, the famous 15th century triptych "The Battle of San Romano" by Italian Renaissance painter Paolo Uccello, and animating it using a unique paint-on-glass technique. It's all done by hand. "The movement begins at the top left-hand corner of the painting and ends in the same piece, which allows me to restart the spiral. At the beginning, I'm looking for how square 1 will turn into square 2, into a total of 36 different segments." Schwizgebel has made 20 other films before this with the same technique, and has picked up many awards over the years. It reminds me of these stunning hand-painted films Loving Vincent & The Peasants. It also gives this painting a whole new life. View below.
Sara Bastai creates surreal photography with artificial intelligence

Portuguese artist Sara Bastai enlists artificial intelligence as a collaborator for an unusual dialogue. In RAM_1.0, AI analyses the visual data in Bastai’s photographic memories, creating new caption-like readings of images which, in turn, inform fabricated scenes. ‘A woman holding a piece of food up to her mouth,’ reads...
Watch: A Fascinating Video About The Film That Changed South Korea

"And this is how evil persists - when good people do nothing." Indeed, an important reminder for all of us. Let's kick off 2022 with something a bit different - a fascinating video essay analyzing a film that changed South Korea forever. It's always a good reminder that international cinema is just as important as ever, and great films can actually make a difference in the real world. This essay discusses a 2011 film titled Silenced, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and originally released in 2011 in South Korea. Based on real events, this film depicts the story of a school for the hearing-impaired where young deaf students were sexually assaulted by the faculty members over a long period of time. The video is by "Accented Cinema", a Canadian YouTube video essay series with a focus on foreign cinema. I highly recommend watching this just to hear a different perspective on cinema and learn so much more about a film you probably haven't seen yet. View this below.
Watch: Delightful Animated Short 'Seen It' by India's Studio Eeksaurus

"With ardent worship, dedication and prayers… you can bring them into your service." Everything that comes out of this animation house in India – Studio Eeksaurus – is excellent (also see The Basket), and this is another unique creation. Seen It! is a fantastic hand-drawn animated short made by an illustrator named Adithi Krishnadas. The 12-minute short presents a number of kooky stories about a man discussing ghosts and religion in his local community, recorded in the Malayalam dialect. The intro: "The ever-vibrant Mr. P. N. K Panicker has several shockers up his sleeve. He takes the viewer along a moonlit stroll and paints a quirky picture of the supernatural encounters he has had." Even though these are strange stories being told, there is something whimsical and entertaining about this. It's so charming and quirky and amusing to see. Give yourself 12 minutes to enjoy this short, and see if you're moved or inspired by the stories. Watch below.
Artificial Intelligence: Road to the Smart Future

This article was written by Kemy Huang – Research Analyst at I Know First. Earlier times, AI had been particularly slow to develop with periodic booms in research. However over the past decade, due to the digital world transforming into the data world, the promising leaps to surpass traditional computing power, and some businesses start to make fortune from the technique. Based on those reasons lead to the AI boom.
Lior Cole Is the Model Combining Artificial Intelligence With Religion

Last Fashion Week in Milan, Lior Cole headed to the National Museum of Science and Technology of Milan on her one day off from walking runways. A science buff studying information science at Cornell, she uses her downtime to explore artificial intelligence and how it merges with spirituality and religion. “It works very well with modeling. In between jobs you have downtime, and with computer stuff you can do it whenever you want,” says Cole over Zoom. “I did a photo shoot for a magazine the other day, and I brought my computer, and I was coding.”
Full Netflix Trailer for Saucy Spanish Romance 'Through My Window'

"Do you really like her?" "I don't need your help." Netflix has revealed a full trailer for a steamy romantic drama from Spain titled Through My Window, also known as A Través de mi Ventana in Spanish. Adapted from the novel by Ariana Godoy, and debuting on Netflix in February. A woman who is madly in love with her mysterious neighbor resolves to make him fall in love with her. The film features characters with godly names like Ares and Apolo and Artemis, though the lead woman is named Raquel. Clara Galle and Julio Peña star as the two extremely attractive lovers, along with Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues, Eric Masip, Natalia Azahara, and Lucía de la Puerta. This looks like the most cliche and saucy romance they can make these days, especially with all the back 'n forth between "oh he's not available for intimacy…"
Artificial Intelligence Was the Most Discussed Technology of 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel—Using data from the analytics tool Buzzsumo, Walkme.com has compiled a list of the most discussed technologies online in 2021, with artificial intelligence topping the list with 175,837 online articles. The closely related topic of machine learning was second, with 103,508 articles posted online between January of 2021 and November of 2021.
Full Trailer for 'The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild' Animation Sequel

"It's a bad time for a tropical vacation." 20th Century / Disney+ have debuted the full-length official trailer for an animated sequel titled The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, arriving in January. We posted the first teaser just a few months ago. The first Ice Age opened in 2002, then they made four mediocre sequels, most recently Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016. Blue Sky Studios shut down after Disney bought Fox and the pandemic finished them off for good. But they're still keeping the franchise going. Get ready for another wacky prehistoric comedy! The fearless one-eyed weasel Buck teams up with mischievous possum brothers Crash & Eddie as they head off to Buck's home – The Dinosaur World. Simon Pegg is back as the voice of Buck, joined by Vincent Tong as Crash, Aaron Harris as Eddie, & Utkarsh Ambudkar as Orson. This looks barely good enough for direct-to-TV, rehashing these characters when they should just leave them be.
Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
Keanu Reeves agreed to return for Matrix 4 under one condition

Keanu Reeves may have recently jumped back into the virtual world as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, but that almost wasn’t the case. After the 2003 science fiction movie The Matrix Revolutions, the John Wick actor was ready to leave the franchise behind. However, one condition made Reeves change his mind and agree to do The Matrix 4 – Lana Wachowski.
Kate Winslet: Possible ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2 Would Explore Police Brutality in America

A second season of HBO’s 2021 sleeper hit limited series “Mare of Easttown” has yet to be confirmed by the network, but star Kate Winslet already has an idea of where a possible follow-up run would take the show. Winslet, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for playing a rough-around-the-edges Philly-area cop in Brad Ingelsby’s crime series, recently told The Guardian that a second season would reflect the current crisis surrounding police brutality and wrongdoing. (Via Insider.) “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing Mare again,” Winslet said. “But if we were to do a second season, then for sure...
