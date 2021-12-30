ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1640-48 North Hancock Street

By Colin LeStourgeon
 5 days ago

Permits Issued for 1640-48 North Hancock Street in Olde Kensington. Permits have been issued for the constriction of...

shelbycountypost.com

Board of Works eliminates parking on north side of James Street

Following the Board of Works and Public Safety’s Tuesday morning decision to limit parking on James Street, a further study will be done to locate similar narrow passageways in the city. A Shelbyville Centrals School bus cannot travel down James Street (photo) when cars are parked on both sides...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 102-Unit Building at 2401 North 2nd Street in Norris Square

Permits have been issued for the construction of a new multi-family building located at 2401 North 2nd Street in Norris Square. Designed by T + Associates Architects, the new building will rise six stories tall and will include 102 units as well as a parking garage for residents, a roof deck, and a green roof. The structure will span a total of 101,020 square feet. Permits list construction costs at $8.35 million.
REAL ESTATE
MATC Times

3574 S. 61st Street

Remodeled 2BR/1.5BA Tri-level Townhome for Rent Near Greenfield! In Unit Laundry & Off Street Parking Included - Welcome home to this completely remodeled 2BR/1.5BA townhome near Greenfield. This remodeled unit features brand new cabinetry, beautiful granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PSWU1cd4EJ3&mls=1. Amenities:. • Granite...
GREENFIELD, WI
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 128-Unit Building at 4240 Chestnut Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a seven-story, 128-unit mixed-use building at 4240 Chestnut Street in Spruce Hill, West Philadelphia. Designed by DAS Architects, the building will rise on the south side of the block between South 42nd and South 43rd streets. The structure will rise from a 27,829-square-foot footprint and contain 141,928 square feet of interior space, of which nearly 40,000 square feet will feature office use. Unit sizes will average at just below 800 square feet each. Permits list Intercultural Family Services as the owner, Morris Clarke as the design professional, and HC Pody Company as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $15.3 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Hdo Architecture
phillyyimby.com

113-21 South 19th Street

The 1st Place on Philly YIMBY’s December Countdown Goes to Harper Square in Rittenhouse Square, Center City. The 1st place on Philadelphia YIMBY’s December Countdown December 2021 Development Countdown goes to Harper Square at 113-21 South 19th Street in Rittenhouse Square, Center City. Designed by DAS Architecture and Planning and developed by Pearl Properties, the slender skyscraper will rise 620 feet and 52 stories tall. The 267,874-square-foot structure will hold 215 residential units and 30,180 square feet of commercial space and incorporate existing historic buildings into the base. The development will include 30,180 square feet of commercial space at the lower floors and 183 residential units above.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 200-24 Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

Permits have been issued for the construction of a new mixed-use high-rise at 200-24 Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by National Real Estate Development and the KRE Group, the tower will stand 15 stories tall and span 403,993 square feet of interior space, with commercial space on the ground floor and 360 apartments above. A parking garage included within the building will offer 83 parking spaces reserved for building residents, with nine for car sharing, 20 for compact cars, four electric spaces, and four accessible spaces, as well as parking for 120 bicycles. A green roof will be will be situated at the top of the structure. Permits list construction costs at $76.4 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rhinotimes.com

Portion of North Eugene Street To Be Closed Next Year

Beginning on Monday, Jan. 3, North Eugene Street between Smith Street and Bellemeade Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. Eugene Street is being closed for the installation of a waterline and also to complete the next phase of the Eugene-Bellemeade Streetscape project, which will include new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and planters.
GREENSBORO, NC
phillyyimby.com

Permits Issued for 48-Unit Building at 1212-16 North Delaware Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington

Permits have been issued for the construction of a six-story mixed-use building at 1212-16 North Delaware Avenue in Fishtown, Kensington. The building will feature commercial space at the ground floor and 48 apartments above. In total, the new building will hold 41,538 square feet of space. The project will include a roof deck and 12 off-site parking spaces for building residents, one of which will be reserved for car sharing, as well as 16 bicycle spaces. Permits list Janice Woodcock as the design professional and GMT Associates, Inc. as the contractor. Construction costs are estimated at $6.5 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Foundation Complete at 245 North 12th Street in Chinatown, Center City

Foundation work appears complete for the four-story, six-unit building at 245 North 12th Street in Chinatown, Center City. Designed by Coscia Moos Architecture and developed by R+M Development Partners, with the Tester Construction Group as the contractor, the development will rise from a 1,776-square-foot footprint and contain 7,661 square feet of interior floor space. The roof deck promises to offer dramatic views of the skyline, given the structure’s future prominence. Other features will include full sprinkling, six off-site parking spaces, and parking for seven bicycles. Construction costs are listed at $1 million.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
enid.org

Concrete Repairs on North 4th Street Prompts Road Closure

ENID, OK (January 4, 2021)— City of Enid officials announced today, that beginning on Tuesday, January 4th, a portion of the roadway for the south bound traffic on North 4th Street from East Willow Road to Industrial Drive will be closed for emergency repairs to a concrete meter vault. This...
ENID, OK
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Miracle Mile/Hancock Park Adjacent

*PLEASE READ THE WHOLE PROPERTY DESCRIPTION FOR PRICING DETAILS*. *Travel Nurses...Only Contact us if you have a current assignment contract. *Deposit equivalent to the monthly rent amount selected. *COVID/Social Distance Compliant Property/Dwelling. Perfect fully furnished move in ready residential neighborhood property/location...(includes ALL utilities, water , gas, electric, wifi, cable TV)...bi-monthly...
REAL ESTATE
jack1065.com

Part of North Street in Kalamazoo under precautionary boil water advisory

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Part of North Street in Kalamazoo is under a precautionary boil water advisory, city officials announced Wednesday. At this time, the city is working to repair water infrastructure on West North Street, which will result in a temporary loss of pressure. The advisory affects...
KALAMAZOO, MI
phillyyimby.com

Cladding Rises Neatly Halfway at One Cathedral Square at 1701 Race Street in Logan Square, Center City

Philadelphia YIMBY readers may have noticed an increase in recent coverage of One Cathedral Square, a 244-foot-tall, 23-story condominium that currently stands nearly topped out at 1701 Race Street in Logan Square, Center City. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by the Exeter Property Group and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, with Hunter Roberts Construction Group as the contractor, the building will span 251,779 square feet of interior space and feature 273 condo residences, as well as ground-level retail space and landscaping, and incur a construction cost of $86 million. YIMBY ranked the structure at the 30th place on our December 2021 Development Countdown at the start of this month, and followed up with a report showing the building in greater detail two weeks later. With the month (and the year) wrapping to a close, we yet again have more progress to share, as, since the last update, the tower has added its prominent top floor as well as more glass on the exterior.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sentinel-Echo

Paperdolls/The Copper Penny host open house, relocated to North Main Street

It was once a place where sporting fans gathered to find their equipment and clothing. Now it is a place where the finest clothing in London can be found. The renovation of the former Lowe's Sporting Goods building has transformed from sports to style, with the location of The Copper Penny and Paperdolls in that space.
LONDON, KY
ATL Daily

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
Itemlive.com

Salem is planning for a plan

SALEM — Mayor Kimberley Driscoll has announced that the city is developing its annual action plan to outline where funds that the city is anticipating to receive this year will The post Salem is planning for a plan appeared first on Itemlive.
SALEM, MA

Comments / 0

