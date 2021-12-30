1640-48 North Hancock Street

Philadelphia YIMBY readers may have noticed an increase in recent coverage of One Cathedral Square, a 244-foot-tall, 23-story condominium that currently stands nearly topped out at 1701 Race Street in Logan Square, Center City. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by the Exeter Property Group and the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, with Hunter Roberts Construction Group as the contractor, the building will span 251,779 square feet of interior space and feature 273 condo residences, as well as ground-level retail space and landscaping, and incur a construction cost of $86 million. YIMBY ranked the structure at the 30th place on our December 2021 Development Countdown at the start of this month, and followed up with a report showing the building in greater detail two weeks later. With the month (and the year) wrapping to a close, we yet again have more progress to share, as, since the last update, the tower has added its prominent top floor as well as more glass on the exterior.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO