ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Jamia Dawn Woods Ross

news-graphic.com
 4 days ago

Jamia Dawn Woods Ross, 49, wife of...

www.news-graphic.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Gale Malcolm Ross

Gale Malcolm Ross, 68 of Webster Springs passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown just hours before his 69th birthday. He was born December 25, 1952 in Akron, OH, the son of the late Kenneth Elmer and Clare Christine (Nichols) Ross and was a part of the Muskogee Creek Nation. Malcolm was a Drama and Mathematics teacher for the Nicholas County Board of Education, he taught at Richwood High School. He enjoyed acting in community theatre productions, woodcarving, and excelled at knitting. Malcolm had accomplished many things intellectually; but also physically, having been an Olympic Contender in Judo. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Mary (Bell) Ross; son, Jason Bookheimer; siblings: Merrie (David) Schwartz of Pensacola, FL, Kathy (Brian) Armstead of Milton, and Mike (Judy) Ross of OH; special niece, Paula Ross of Fairmont; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. In keeping with his wishes, no public services will take place. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ross family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
clarkstonnews.com

David Ross, 80

David William Ross, of Clarkston, formerly of Ortonville, passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 80. Preceded in death recently by his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara. Devoted father of Karen (Kane) Wilson and Dave Ross, loving grandfather of Ryan Ross, Nathan (Brooke) Ross, Nicholas Ross,...
CLARKSTON, MI
Plumas County News

Talia Harmony Hughes-Ross

Talia Harmony Hughes-Ross was born to Zoe Deanne Ross of Quincy, California, and Stephen Patrick Hughes, of Covington, Texas, at 6:48 a.m. Dec. 12, at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Danny R. Ross of Houston, Texas. Paternal grandparents are Penny Hughes...
QUINCY, CA
explore venango

Ross Z. Neidich

Ross Z. Neidich, 74, of 22 Northgate Drive, Bradford, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 23, 2021, at UPMC Hamot, in Erie surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Born July 24, 1947, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Harold Z. and Opal (Beach) Neidich. Ross was a...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dawn Woods#Scott Ross#Robert Scott#Funeral Services#Tuckeryocumwilson Com
The Independent

Crowds gather for funeral of Tyrone crash victim

The funeral of Nathan Corrigan, one of three young friends killed in a crash in Co Tyrone, took place in Garvaghy on Sunday.Peter Finnegan, from Clogher, Peter (Petey) McNamee, from Garvaghy, and Nathan Corrigan, from Sixmilecross, all in their 20s, died in an horrific crash near Ballygawley, in the early hours of Monday morning.The funerals of Mr Finnegan and Mr McNamee took place on New Year’s Day.The funeral on Sunday afternoon of Mr Corrigan took place in St Matthew’s Church in Garvaghy, close to the scene of the crash.Flowers left by family and friends remained on the roadside, as crowds...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy