There will be no Village Board meeting on January 4. The next Village Board meeting will be on Tuesday, January 18. Agenda packets are posted days before the meeting on the following website: https://www.villageofshorewood.org/agendacenter. Feel free to contact Village Manager Rebecca Ewald at 414-847-2701 or via email at rewald@shorewoodwi.gov if you have questions. We hope you all have a safe and happy new year!

SHOREWOOD, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO