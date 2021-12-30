ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Association of β-Amyloid and Basal Forebrain With Cortical Thickness and Cognition in Alzheimer and Lewy Body Disease Spectra

By Authors, Center
neurology.org
 5 days ago

Methods: In this cross-sectional study, we recruited 28 normal controls (NC), 55 patients with AD mild cognitive impairment (MCI), 34 patients with AD dementia, 28 patients with LBD MCI, and 51 patients with LBD dementia. The subjects underwent cognitive evaluation, brain magnetic resonance imaging to measure the basal forebrain...

n.neurology.org

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmos

How to detect cancer with oranges

Have your oranges gone bad? No need to throw them in the bin because University of Sydney PhD student Pooria Lesani has developed a cancer detection technique made from the juice of rancid oranges. In a study, published in Chemical Engineering Journal, Lesani described the orange-based, low-cost probe, which proved...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mild Cognitive Impairment#Association Of Amyloid#Mci#18f Florbetaben#Fbb Suvr#Bf#Nc
CBS 42

Study finds potential trigger for Alzheimer’s disease

Finding the cause of Alzheimer’s disease may eventually lead to a cure for the world’s most common form of dementia. A new study may have discovered that critical trigger, finding a link between genetic mutations in Alzheimer’s patients and the way a person’s cells produce energy.
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

2 Plant Extracts That Reverse Alzheimer’s Disease

The extracts work by preventing the build up of sticky amyloid beta in the brain. Compounds found in carrots and green tea have been shown to reverse Alzheimer’s, research finds. The plant-based treatment was able to completely restore the memories of mice in the study. Epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) is a...
SCIENCE
Harvard Health

Tooth loss associated with cognitive impairment, dementia

Poor oral hygiene is a path to gum disease and tooth loss, and an increasing amount of evidence suggests there may also be a link to cognitive decline. One example, published October 2021 in JAMDA: The Journal of Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine, evaluated 14 studies focusing on tooth loss and cognitive impairment among 34,000 older adults. People in the study with more tooth loss had, on average, a 48% greater risk for developing cognitive impairment and a 28% greater risk for dementia, compared with people who had less tooth loss. There was no significant difference in risk for dementia among people who had dentures (possibly because they can chew foods and maintain nutrition, the researchers speculated). The researchers say mouth bacteria may play a role in brain inflammation, which might promote cognitive problems. The takeaway: Brush your teeth twice a day, floss every day, and see your dentist regularly. It may also protect your brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
belmarrahealth.com

Role of Exercise to Protect against Fatty Liver Associated Diseases

Exercise can play a great role in preventing the development of fatty liver disease. A new study from the German Center for diabetes research (DZD) has shown which molecular adaptations of the liver mitochondria are observed during exercise. Some mice were fed a high-energy diet for this study, while others...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Benzinga

Acadia Slims Nuplazid Label Expansion Application For Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis

After suffering rejection from the FDA in April, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) is making another bid to expand the scope of its Parkinson's disease med Nuplazid. Acadia plans to resubmit its application for Nuplazid (pimavanserin) to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia, homing specifically on patients with Alzheimer's disease psychosis (ADP).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Neuroscience News

Is Energy the Key to Alzheimer’s Disease?

Summary: Study identifies a link between how cells produce energy for brain function and a genetic mutation associated with Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers at the University of Adelaide has found a link between the way that cells produce energy for brain function and the mutated genes found in Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
eturbonews.com

Alzheimer’s Disease: New genetic testing may predict risk

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is notoriously difficult to treat. Part of the reason for these failures is the high heterogeneity across the disease that presents with diverse clinical symptoms and progression patterns. Attempts to categorize various subtypes of AD have led to potentially more predictable outcomes. Despite this, no disease-altering treatments exist.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Neuroscience News

Neuroprotective Mechanism Altered by Alzheimer’s Disease Risk Genes

Summary: In fruit fly models, an ABCA1 agonist can restore specific alterations of neuroprotective mechanisms associated with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease. Source: Baylor College of Medicine. The brain has a natural protective mechanism against Alzheimer’s disease, and researchers at Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children’s Hospital and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Stopping Dementia at the Nose – Nasal Spray To Treat, Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease

Via drug repositioning, Osaka City University creates combination of rifampicin and resveratrol and have shown in mouse models that the nasal administration improves cognitive function without the negative liver side effects of rifampicin alone. Via drug repositioning, Osaka City University creates combination of rifampicin and resveratrol and have shown in...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy