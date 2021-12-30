Circulating Interleukin-6 Levels and Incident Ischemic Stroke: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Prospective Studies

Studies on the association between serum magnesium level and prediabetes yielded inconsistent results. Therefore, the present meta-analysis was designed to examine the association between serum magnesium levels and prediabetes. Online databases including PubMed, Embase, Scopus and Google Scholar were searched up to October, 2020. A total of 10 studies that reported mean and standard deviation (SD) of magnesium levels in prediabetes and healthy control group were identified. Random effects models were used to pool weighted mean differences (WMDs) of serum magnesium levels. Pooled-analysis showed that subjects with prediabetes had significantly lower serum magnesium levels compared with healthy controls (WMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.07Â mmol/L; 95% CI âˆ’"‰0.09,"‰âˆ’"‰0.05Â mmol/L, P"‰<"‰0.001). A significant heterogeneity observed across included studies (I2"‰="‰95.6%, P"‰<"‰0.001). However, different subgroup analysis did not detect the potential source of observed heterogeneity. Withdrawal of each individual study had no effect on the overall results. The present meta-analysis showed that circulating magnesium levels in people with prediabetes were significantly lower than healthy controls, confirming that magnesium deficiency may play a role in development and progression of prediabetes. Further studies with larger sample size and robust design are warranted to confirm present results.

