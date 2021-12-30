ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circulating Interleukin-6 Levels and Incident Ischemic Stroke: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Prospective Studies

Background and Objectives: Human genetic studies support a key role of interleukin-6 (IL-6) in the pathogenesis of ischemic stroke. Still, there are only limited data from observational studies exploring circulating IL-6 levels as a risk factor for ischemic stroke. Here, we set out to perform a systematic review and meta-analysis of...

