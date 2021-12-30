ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will 2022 Be Better For Gold Than 2021?

By Authors
gold-eagle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 was bad for gold. Unfortunately, 2022 doesn’t look any better, especially at the beginning. The end, however, gives the yellow metal some hope…. Bye, bye 2021! It definitely wasn’t a year of gold. As the chart below shows, the yellow metal lost 5% of its value over the last twelve...

www.gold-eagle.com

Comments / 0

gold-eagle.com

Excuse Me, Mr. Gold. What Year Is It?

Although your calendar may say otherwise, gold is in the 1960s. The question is whether we will move into the 1970s or speed-run to the mid-2010s. Did you go overboard with your time travel and lose track of time? Probably not, but just in case, I assure you that the current year is 2021. To be 100% sure, I fact-checked it on a dedicated webpage for time-travelers. However, the authority of science is being questioned, and there are people who say that, from a macroeconomic point of view, we are approaching the 1970s, or at least the 1960s. There are also voices saying that the gold market is replaying 2012-2013. Although appearances point to 2021, let’s investigate what year we really live in.
gold-eagle.com

Gold’s Turn To Shine

Gold’s turn to shine again is nearing, with major bullish drivers aligning heading into this new year. The Fed’s vast deluge of new money remains intact despite QE tapering, continuing to fuel raging inflation. A new rate-hike cycle to fight that is looming, but gold has thrived during past cycles. This Fed tightening will weigh heavily on QE-levitated bubble-valued stock markets. As they fall, gold investment demand will surge.
gold-eagle.com

Gold Stocks – Wishing And Hoping (And Losing)

As is the case with both silver (see Waiting On Silver) and gold, so too has the waiting game proved to be unprofitable for gold stocks. Wishing and hoping for better results doesn’t change the reality of losing (losing – “failing to gain or retain; being deprived of”).
gold-eagle.com

Gold Slips Below $1800 as Investors Weigh Omicron Risks

London (Dec 29) The yellow metal fell as much as 0.7%, breaching the psychologically important $1800 an ounce level. Thin trading during the holiday season may be contributing to larger swings in the price. The omicron strain of coronavirus isn’t “the same disease we were seeing a year ago,” and...
kitco.com

Gold weaker amid rising U.S. bond yields, better risk appetite

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
gold-eagle.com

Gold Price Exclusive Update

Our proprietary cycle indicator is now UP. To public readers of our updates, our cycle indicator is one of the most effective timing tool for traders and investors. It is not perfect, because periodically the market can be more volatile and can result in short term whipsaws. But overall, the cycle indicator provides us with a clear direction how we should be speculating.
gold-eagle.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Following The Cyclic Script

Last week's action saw gold dropping down into mid-week, here forming its low in Wednesday's session with the tag of the 1789.10 figure. From there, a push back to higher highs for the swing was seen into late-week, with the metal hitting a late-Friday peak of 1831.40 - before backing just slightly off the same into the daily/weekly close.
gold-eagle.com

Gold Forecast: New Year, Old Gold? The Devil Is in the Patterns

Changes are expected with the advent of a new year, but the precious metals seem to have missed the moment of transition. When will they wake up?. The year 2021 is over, 2022 has finally arrived. However, why does the current price action look “sooo last year”? Because the patterns appear to be repeating and the clearest similarity is present in the key precious metal – gold itself.
Motley Fool

Want to Build Life-Changing Wealth? 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Investors hoping to create life-changing wealth should take a long-term mindset. Airbnb is reshaping the tourism industry, offering consumers more flexibility than hotels. Intuit is the gold standard in tax prep and accounting software, and management is executing a smart growth strategy. Day trading is often portrayed in a glamorous...
gold-eagle.com

2022: The Golden Year

The NFTRH big picture view for gold has been bullish since calling a top in mid-2020. Pardon the promotional sound of the title. I realize it, and I’m putting it up there anyway. There is a time for temperance and there is a time for promotion. Too many in the gold sphere forget about that first thing when risk is high, and in August, 2020 it was at nosebleed levels.
gold-eagle.com

Omicron, dollar gains stall world stocks' rally

LONDON (Dec 30) - A seven day rally in world stocks ran out of steam on Thursday as the spread of Omicron worldwide clouded bumper year-to-date gains, dented oil prices and boosted the dollar. Sentiment was supported, however, by signs that governments, despite coronavirus cases hitting record highs, are trying...
