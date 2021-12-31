ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India's Reliance to buy UK's Faradion for 100 mln pounds

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PE6l_0dZa7EFH00

BENGALURU, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said on Friday its solar unit will buy sodium ion battery technology provider Faradion Ltd for 100 million pounds including debt.

(This story was refiled to correct typographical error in first paragraph)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won leads declines amongst mostly subdued Asian FX

* S.Korean won at near two-week low * Malaysia, Philippine shares decline * Indonesia shares hit highest since mid-December * Singapore 2021 GDP grows at fastest pace in over a decade By Sameer Manekar Jan 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slipped as much as 0.3% on Monday to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while concerns over Omicron and inflation also kept most Southeast Asian currencies subdued on the first trading day of the year. The Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah weakened about 0.2%. With inflation worries building, investors in risk-sensitive Asian markets will keep a close eye on how the U.S. Federal Reserve plans to taper monetary stimulus, especially in light of the spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Asian central banks will want to keep interest rates low to offset the impact on their economies from a surge in local COVID-19 infections, without leaving their currencies vulnerable to excessive dollar strength as the Fed begins to withdraw stimulus. "The spread of Omicron has put a near-term dampener on the growth recovery within the EM Asia region, especially with social restrictions being re-introduced in some countries," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. "The policy dilemma for EM Asia will worsen as fiscal policy despite its stretched bandwidth remains the mainstay for growth support, while monetary policy is caught in divergent tides of an even slower domestic economic recovery and tighter monetary policy from the Fed." In Asia, South Korea's won eased to 1,193.0 per dollar, while shares jumped more than 1% supported by strong exports data. In the Philippines, shares fell about 0.8% to their lowest in one month, after the government said late on Friday that it will impose tighter curbs in the capital region over the coming two weeks to limit Omicron infections. The Malaysian share market benchmark declined by up to 1.4% due to floods in seven states, while Indonesian shares advanced as much as 0.9% to their highest since mid-December. Meanwhile, Singapore shares advanced about half a percent as data showed the city-state's economy expanded at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021, showing signs that a recovery is underway after the worst recession on record. Singapore, a financial and transport hub and often seen as a bellwether of global growth, is expected to continue to grow in the coming year. However, spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus could impede growth if restrictions are imposed. Markets in Thailand,, China, and Japan were closed for a holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edged lower to 6.369% ** Shares of Indonesia coal miners drop as export ban rattles sector ** India's daily COVID-19 cases highest since Sept. 18, 2021 - Health Ministry Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0415 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD % X S S YTD % DAILY % % Japan -0.17 -0.17 <.N2 - - 25> China <CNY=CFX - - <.SS - - S> EC> India 0.00 0.00 <.NS 0.68 0.68 EI> Indones -0.14 -0.14 <.JK 0.86 0.86 ia SE> Malaysi -0.14 -0.14 <.KL -1.08 0.85 a SE> Philipp 0.00 0.00 <.PS -0.51 -0.51 ines I> S.Korea <KRW=KFT -0.25 -0.25 <.KS 0.11 0.11 C> 11> Singapo -0.14 -0.14 <.ST 0.27 0.27 re I> Taiwan +0.11 +0.11 <.TW 0.15 0.15 II> Thailan - - <.SE - - d TI> (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mln#Ion#Uk#Bengaluru#Reliance Industries Ltd#Faradion Ltd
Reuters

Auto stocks drive India shares to start 2022 on positive note

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, lifted by strong performance in auto stocks following monthly sales data, even as investors remained cautious over the spike in Omicron cases in the country during the holiday weekend. With several markets in Asia and Europe closed, trading volumes...
ECONOMY
Reuters

National Bank of Egypt increases its stake in CIB to 9.13% - document

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The state-owned National Bank of Egypt increased its stake in the country's largest private bank, Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA), to 9.13% from 8.27% at end-September, a disclosure form to the stock exchange dated Jan. 2 showed. Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong. Our...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Reuters

India's Dec jobless rate hits four-month high of 7.9%-think tank

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - India's unemployment rate hit a four-month high in December, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday. The unemployment rate rose to 7.9% in December from 7.0% in November, its highest since 8.3% in August. Economic activity and consumer sentiment...
ECONOMY
Reuters

France's Antin plans to sell Spanish telecom Lyntia, Expansion reports

MADRID, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French infrastructure company Antin (ANTIN.PA) plans to put Spanish optic fibre network Lyntia up for sale in mid-January, newspaper Expansion reported on Monday, citing unidentified market sources. Lyntia could be worth up to 4 billion euros ($4.53 billion), the newspaper said. Spanish cellphone mast operator...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UAE's Alpha Dhabi increases stake in Aldar to 30%

DUBAI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - UAE-based conglomerate Alpha Dhabi (ALPHADHABI.AD) said on Monday it has increased its stake in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties (ALDAR.AD) to 29.8% after acquiring an additional 17%. The increase in ownership came after Alpha Dhabi acquired the entire share capital from three companies: Sublime 2,...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

India's Reliance plans to raise up to $5 billion in U.S. debt

Jan 1 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) said it plans to raise up to $5 billion in dollar-denominated debt and use proceeds primarily to refinance its existing borrowings. The Mukesh Ambani-owned oil-to-telecoms conglomerate said that the proposal for fixed rate notes, which could be issued in one or...
MARKETS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean won, Indonesian rupiah slip among muted Asian FX

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0222 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 115.250 115.08 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.350 1.349 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 27.666 27.69 +0.09 Korean won 1190.300 1188.8 -0.13 Peso 50.970 50.99 +0.04 Rupiah 14265.000 14250 -0.11 Rupee 74.330 74.33 0.00 Ringgit 4.170 4.164 -0.14 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 115.250 115.08 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.350 1.3490 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 27.666 27.690 +0.09 Korean won 1190.300 1188.60 -0.14 Baht 33.390 33.39 0.00 Peso 50.970 50.99 +0.04 Rupiah 14265.000 14250 -0.11 Rupee 74.330 74.33 0.00 Ringgit 4.170 4.1640 -0.14 Yuan 6.355 6.3550 0.00 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
dallassun.com

China's reliance on Middle East oil increases: Report

Beijing [China], December 31 (ANI): China's reliance on Middle East oil increases despite its efforts to get to an "ecological civilization" that relies less on fossil fuels and more on renewable energy. As the world's largest oil importer seeks to become greener and more self-reliant, one might expect a shift...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wtaq.com

India’s daily COVID-19 cases rise by 22,775

KOLKATA, India (Reuters) – India on Saturday reported 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data shows, adding to concerns for authorities around the country about the rising number of cases. The data indicates that thickly populated metros, such as the national capital New Delhi,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pv-magazine.com

Reliance Industries to acquire sodium-ion battery provider Faradion

India headquartered multinational Reliance Industries has continued its shopping spree in the renewable energy sector signing a binding agreement to acquire a 100% shareholding in UK-based sodium-ion specialist Faradion to the tune of GBP100 million (US$135 million). The Indian conglomerate’s solar unit will acquire 88.92% of the equity shares of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy