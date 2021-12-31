ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

E12 | Concord Country Cape | Toasty Cars

wlrn.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom and Charlie Silva try out a new material for all the exterior trim. The...

video.wlrn.org

WTTW - Chicago PBS

E11 | Concord Country Cape | Smaller is Better

The multi-angled roof is framed. Kevin O’Connor and Tom Silva install a new remote-controlled skylight. Richard Trethewey and Charlie Silva meet HVAC contractor James Bouchard to talk about the mini duct system. Kevin visits homeowner Megan's mother Fran in her shop where she's making a glass mosaic outdoor dining table. Tom and Charlie replace a portion of the wood gutters that have rotted.
HOME & GARDEN
gulfshorebusiness.com

Total Package Car Wash coming to Cape Coral

Total Package Car Wash is expanding its reach to Southwest Florida. It will begin construction of its Premium Express Wash concept in early 2022 in Cape Coral to open for business by Fall 2022. The planned 5,300-square-foot car wash, which will be the company’s second location, will be located near...
CAPE CORAL, FL
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7031 Concord Road

Move into this updated, classic Pikesville colonial home in sought after Colonial village. Enjoy living in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with refinished wood floors on two levels, and a finished basement that can easily accommodate a family room, 4th bedroom including an updated full bath, and office . Plenty of storage in the basement and the outdoor shed which conveys. Located conveniently near schools, shopping, bus and train stops. Seller will assist with credits for washer, dryer and more. Updates include brand new stainless kitchen appliances, quartz counter tops and dining table/island, new kitchen cabinets, new 2.5 ton central HVAC heat pump and baseboard heating in the fully finished basement, new lighting, updated bathrooms, new ceiling fans, new flooring in the finished basement and kitchen/dining room, refinished wooden floors, many new doors and hardware, updated master bathroom plumbing, fresh paint, new and bigger closets and much more.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
MotorBiscuit

Warming Up Your Car in the Winter Before Driving Might Be a Bad Idea, According to Consumer Reports

If you live in a cold climate in the winter, it’s easy to see why you’d warm up your car ahead of time. However, warming up your car in the winter before driving might be a bad idea. No one wants to get into a freezing cold vehicle in the winter. Especially for people with a remote start on their keys, a warm car to climb into is much better and easier. Additionally, some people think allowing it to warm up is better for the engine. Consumer Reports says none of that is accurate, and you might want to avoid it altogether.
CARS
Indy100

Residents of flats with transparent swimming pool 115ft above the ground are fuming about how expensive it is

The residents of the flat with that viral transparent swimming pool are fuming about how expensive it is. According to the Sun, the people living in the Embassy Gardens development in London South Bank want the pool to be closed during the winter because it costs over £150,000 to heat and since it is pretty cold over the winter months they are not exactly desperate to take a dip.
LIFESTYLE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

E10 | Concord Country Cape | Planting for the Future

HOME & GARDEN
concordnh.gov

Downtown Concord Parking Ban

A Winter Maintenance Parking Ban has been issued for Monday, December 20, 2021 for downtown snow removal. No on-street parking in downtown Concord overnight tonight from midnight until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 21. View our Downtown Snow Removal Parking Ban Map to see which streets are included in the parking...
TRAFFIC
massart.edu

Cape Ann Business Briefcase

Source: — A Gloucester artist is included the juried craft showCraftBoston Holiday, which offers one-of-a-kind and limited edition gifts. Online. Presented by Boston’s Society of Arts + Crafts, the 2021 show runs through Jan. 30, shoppable at https://bit.ly/2ZnRH9Y. Handcrafted jewelry artist Chloe Leigh‘s work also is available in...
GLOUCESTER, MA
NewsBreak
Cars
RideApart

Keep Your Mitts Toasty With Macna’s Ion RTX Heated Gloves

When it comes to riding in cold temperatures, your hands, apart from your chest and torso, are among the most susceptible to the cold. Riding a motorcycle with chilly hands isn’t just uncomfortable, it’s downright dangerous, as it can severely impede your control over the bike. As such, it goes without saying that a pair of heavy-duty thermal gloves should be in your winter gear collection.
RETAIL
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Electric Vehicle Range in the Winter Weather

Those unfamiliar with EVs might not know too much about the range of such vehicles. Consumer Reports investigated how much the cold weather impacts an electric vehicle’s range and if buyers should be concerned with it. There might be a better option for some people in colder climates. Consumer...
CARS
wlrn.org

E11 | Concord Country Cape | Smaller is Better

HOME & GARDEN
KQED

E11 | Concord Country Cape | Smaller is Better

CONCORD, CA
MATC Times

103 Concord Place

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath on beautiful Laurel Lake in Thiensville! - This is a stunning 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath first-floor unit that has been completely remodeled. All of the finishes in this unit are impressive. There is beautiful new cabinetry in the kitchen as well as new ceramic tile thought the kitchen and bathrooms. This unit has all the luxury amenities you could need...washer and dryer in the unit, private balcony, heat included as well as heated underground parking and storage. This is located in a very quiet and peaceful setting on Laurel Lake. It is also a short walk to the new Mequon Town Center which offers lots of new restaurants and retailers to the community. Call today to schedule a tour of this beautiful unit as it won't last long!
THIENSVILLE, WI

