Flights to Caesars casinos, directly from Waterloo, to start in January

By AMIE RIVERS amie.rivers@wcfcourier.com
 3 days ago

WATERLOO — The owner of Waterloo’s casino will start flying gamblers and vacationers directly from Waterloo to its other casinos, starting with a flight to Nevada in January. Caesars Entertainment and the Waterloo Regional Airport announced last week they are partnering on specialty charter flights from Waterloo...

