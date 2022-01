The Bitcoin network underwent a six-month-long rally to attain a new all-time high hash rate of 207.53 million tera hashes per second (TH/s) on Saturday. Today marks the 13th year since Bitcoin (BTC) creator Satoshi Nakamoto mined the genesis block or block 0 of the Bitcoin network, and for the first time mined a reward of 50 BTC back on Mon, 2009. Fast-forward to 2022, the BTC network shows no signs of slowing down by reaching a new all-time high hash rate of 207.53 million tera hashes per second (TH/s).

MARKETS ・ 5 HOURS AGO