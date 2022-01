Dr. Manny Alvarez, Fox News Contributor and Senior Health Analyst joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the recent rise in covid cases due to the omicron covid variant. “Listen, the current epidemic is about. Positive COVID tests. The current epidemic is not about people being in the hospital. Okay, if you look at the health care systems all throughout the United States, perhaps with the exception of smaller hospitals in some pocket areas of the United States, we don’t have a covid epidemic of patients in the hospital. We have a covid epidemic of people with positive tests.”

