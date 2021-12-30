Duane Holmes strike gives Huddersfield victory at Nottingham Forest

Everton manager Rafael Benitez blamed more errors for their 3-2 defeat at home to Brighton but insisted it was not the time “to point fingers”.Brighton were 2-0 up in 21 minutes through goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Dan Burn and, while Everton academy graduate Anthony Gordon scored his first goals for the club, Mac Allister’s second sandwiched between them was enough for the visitors.To compound matters, Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a penalty at 2-0 in his first appearance since August.Everton have won just once in the last 12 matches and are not helping themselves as they have conceded the first...
