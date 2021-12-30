Duane Holmes strike gives Huddersfield victory at Nottingham Forest

Brighton and Hove Albion will be looking to continue their strong away form when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.The Seagulls have lost only one of their nine away matches so far this season, and have earned impressive draws after going behind at both Anfield and Stamford Bridge.While Graham Potter’s men have occupied a top-half place since the start of the season, Everton have tumbled down the table after a decent opening few fixtures, with Rafael Benítez fighting to keep his side in the Premier League and for his own job.LIVE: Follow live coverage of the Premier...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO