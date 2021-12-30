CNBC News Corrections

The parents who qualify for the child tax credit payments have received monthly payments for six months since July 2021. The parents with children under six have received $300 per month while the parents of children between 6-17 have got $250—the payments during 2021 amount to half of the cumulative amount that parents are to receive. The last set of the first half is due on December 15. In the new year, there is a change in child tax credit payments.

