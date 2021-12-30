CNBC News Corrections

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FingerLakes1.com

SSI recipients will see payments reach over $400 today

8 million Americans that benefit from an SSI payment through Social Security will get a bigger payment for the month of January today. The increase is thanks to the COLA adjustment announced by the Social Security Administration in October. The increase is 5.9% and SSI beneficiaries can expect their payments...
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
CNBC

Student loan payments keep getting delayed. Will the debt ever be forgiven?

The payment pause for student loan borrowers has been extended five times during the Covid pandemic. Advocates say it's time for deeper relief in the form of debt forgiveness. When Scott Heins heard that the Biden administration was giving student loan borrowers another three months before they'll have to start making their payments again, he had mixed feelings.
chronicle99.com

IRS Child Tax Credit: What Will The Parents Receive In January 2022

The parents who qualify for the child tax credit payments have received monthly payments for six months since July 2021. The parents with children under six have received $300 per month while the parents of children between 6-17 have got $250—the payments during 2021 amount to half of the cumulative amount that parents are to receive. The last set of the first half is due on December 15. In the new year, there is a change in child tax credit payments.
alleynews.org

Student Loan Program Changes Could Help Forgive Your Debt

Reprinted with permission from LSS Financial Counseling Sense and Centsibility Blog. If you are paying off student loans, you probably have noticed recent headlines about making student loan forgiveness possible for more borrowers. The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) is making (temporary) fixes, officially called a waiver, to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Here’s your guide to understanding the DOE’s changes and navigating the system so you can get your payments counted towards forgiveness.
24/7 Wall St.

What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

Median household income numbers offer a good measure of how American families are faring economically — and for the first time in years, many U.S. households saw a drop in earnings, based on recently released official statistics. In 2020, U.S. national median household income fell by 2.9% compared to the previous year, from $69,560 to […]
CNBC

The key to Fed rate hikes? It may end up being the 2022 paychecks of Americans

The Federal Reserve is anticipating multiple rate hikes in 2022 as the economy strengthens and concerns about inflation remain central to monetary policy. Many forms of inflation may prove short-lived and ebb with supply chain improvements next year, but wage inflation can be stickier. Fed Chair Jerome Powell cited wages...
