20 under 40

Columbia resident Edmund Dziuk is among the judges for the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which will be held in New York City on January 24 through 26. The iconic dog show is set to return to the city after the 2021 event was held outdoors at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Edmund will officiate over several breeds at Pier 36 on Manhattan’s lower east side during his third judging assignment at Westminster. For the past 20 years, Dziuk has been the chief operating officer of the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals, where he has the unique opportunity to combine his business and management experience with his love of dogs and passion for and interest in canine health. He is approved to judge the hound group; numerous sporting, non-sporting, and toy breeds; best in show; and junior showmanship.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO