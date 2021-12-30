ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

20 under 40

By Beth Bramstedt
 5 days ago

Introducing the best of the best in Columbia. 20 under 40...

2022 20 under 40: Corrina Smith

Orrina works with farmers in their 70s that can run circles around her. It’s their passion and dedication for food and local agriculture that keeps her going. As executive director of the Columbia Farmers Market, Corrina Smith’s Saturday mornings start bright and early, getting to the market at 6 a.m., ensuring that everything is ready when the 8 a.m. opening bell rings.
AGRICULTURE
Resources, Expertise, Support

Midwest Computech: providing IT services and support since 1982. What began as Young’s Typewriter IBM dealer, in Sedalia, has grown into a one-stop shop for IT services across Missouri — one that continues to expand into Arkansas, Kansas, and Illinois. Midwest Computech provides managed IT services and support to businesses, school districts, and both city and county governments. This includes backend support and technical expertise as well as the hardware and software for a service.
SEDALIA, MO
2022 20 under 40: Dr. Stephen Graves

Assistant Professor, Department of Black Studies, MU. To make Columbia an even better place to live, Dr. Stephen Graves would create more opportunities for people of color to be represented in decision making and reduce the number of homeless people in our community. “I would also create more spaces for...
HOMELESS
2022 20 under 40: Amber Goodwin

In 2016, Amber Goodwin decided that California wasn’t for her anymore. So she decided to sell everything and move across America. “If it wasn’t for my husband saying yes and believing in me to take on my own business, I would still be living in California dreading getting up every day and spending my life in traffic, paying way too much to live, and barely getting by,” Amber says.
WEIGHT LOSS
Barbara Buffaloe

I am currently running for mayor of Columbia because I love this community. As a candidate for mayor, the job right now involves a lot of meeting with community stakeholders and finding out from them what the important issues are facing our community. Talking to people about the city we all hold dear to our hearts is kind of my jam, and I love meeting new people.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Future of Columbia

I am so excited to bring you this issue! The team has worked extremely hard on it . . . even more than our normal workload. We had to change our schedule and resources for just about everything. We rescheduled 27 people for a massive, multi-day photoshoot due to unavoidable conflicts. We brought in our very own Charles Bruce to take on a larger load of photography resulting in his first ever cover. We came in way late on some deadlines, but the result is one of my favorite issues ever.
COLLEGES
A Vital Part

Become an active participant in the health and sustainability of our community through the Red Cross. The Red Cross was founded in 1881 by Clara Barton as a response to her experiences as a nurse during the Civil War. The organization became known for remaining neutral in conflict and treating soldiers from both sides. The American Red Cross of Central & Northern Missouri — the local chapter of the Red Cross — began in 1917.
ADVOCACY
January: Movers & Shakers

Columbia resident Edmund Dziuk is among the judges for the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which will be held in New York City on January 24 through 26. The iconic dog show is set to return to the city after the 2021 event was held outdoors at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Edmund will officiate over several breeds at Pier 36 on Manhattan’s lower east side during his third judging assignment at Westminster. For the past 20 years, Dziuk has been the chief operating officer of the Orthopedic Foundation for Animals, where he has the unique opportunity to combine his business and management experience with his love of dogs and passion for and interest in canine health. He is approved to judge the hound group; numerous sporting, non-sporting, and toy breeds; best in show; and junior showmanship.
ANIMALS
January: Briefly in the News

Partnership Between MU and Local Community Mental Health Center. Under a new agreement between one of Missouri’s largest community mental health centers and the state’s largest institution of higher education, Burrell Behavioral Health and MU will partner to provide educational opportunities for Burrell employees seeking a Master of Social Work degree from MU’s School of Social Work. Under Burrell’s tuition assistance program, employees who qualify and are selected to receive assistance — and who also meet MU School of Social Work admission criteria — will receive $10,000 from Burrell toward their advanced degree. Selected employees will be able to pursue a Master of Social Work degree online or in person. In exchange for the financial assistance, the employees agree to continue working for Burrell for at least three years following the completion of the Master in Social Work program.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
