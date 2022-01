Since 1870, the Green DeWitt School House has, in one form or another, been an essential part of the Green DeWitt Community. The school house is the only public structure ever built in the community. For 51 years, teachers in the one-room school at Green DeWitt provided an education for the children of the community. When the school doors closed, the building was left to the elements, until The Green DeWitt Community Club stepped in and assumed upkeep of the building and grounds.

CUERO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO