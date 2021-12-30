ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Barbara Buffaloe

By COMO Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am currently running for mayor of Columbia because I love this community. As a candidate for mayor, the job right now involves a lot of meeting with community stakeholders and finding out from them what the important issues are facing our community. Talking to people about the city we all...

2022 20 under 40: Dr. Stephen Graves

Assistant Professor, Department of Black Studies, MU. To make Columbia an even better place to live, Dr. Stephen Graves would create more opportunities for people of color to be represented in decision making and reduce the number of homeless people in our community. “I would also create more spaces for...
HOMELESS
A Local Cause in Motion

Local Motion — formerly known as PedNet — rebrands to reflect advocacy focus. If you have walked, biked, driven, or ridden transit on Columbia’s transportation system — in short, if you’ve gone anywhere — you have likely benefited from the work of Local Motion.
TRAFFIC
January: Briefly in the News

Partnership Between MU and Local Community Mental Health Center. Under a new agreement between one of Missouri’s largest community mental health centers and the state’s largest institution of higher education, Burrell Behavioral Health and MU will partner to provide educational opportunities for Burrell employees seeking a Master of Social Work degree from MU’s School of Social Work. Under Burrell’s tuition assistance program, employees who qualify and are selected to receive assistance — and who also meet MU School of Social Work admission criteria — will receive $10,000 from Burrell toward their advanced degree. Selected employees will be able to pursue a Master of Social Work degree online or in person. In exchange for the financial assistance, the employees agree to continue working for Burrell for at least three years following the completion of the Master in Social Work program.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
From the Ground Up

New growth and expanded entertainment options for Mid-Missouri. As he’s traveled the country with his family, Nic Parks has made a point to visit as many entertainment districts as possible. From Branson to Kansas City to St. Louis and beyond Missouri, Parks has been taking notes on attractions and entertainment venues that enhance life for both residents and visitors alike.
LIFESTYLE
2022 20 under 40: Austin Ilsley

Austin Ilsley is more than a house painter. He is a leader and developer of people who happens to own a painting business. For Austin, every morning starts with strong black coffee and a meeting with the leadership team at Ai Painting Plus. The team discusses the daily schedule and team logistics and coaches each other on leadership strategy. Once the team disburses to the field, Austin prepares for the client meetings and consultations on his schedule for the day and fields any emails or messages the office staff has ready for him.
ECONOMY
2022 20 under 40: Megan Steen

Vice President, Central Region, Burrell Behavioral Health. Megan Steen’s life principle is to remain curious and open to new ideas. “Some of the greatest business leaders are those who are willing to re-invent their ideas and brands, especially in today’s quickly evolving world,” Megan says. “Outside of business, I think remaining curious and open allows you to develop new relationships and connections to continue learning and growing.”
HEALTH
The Oak Ridger

COVID-19 tracker: 4 more dead in Anderson County

New coronavirus cases increased in Tennessee and Anderson County in the week ending Sunday. Tennessee on Dec. 23 reported several thousand backlogged deaths so readers should not make week-to-week comparisons. Anderson County reported 296 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 156 cases and 20 deaths. Throughout...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Colorado wildfire fundraiser mistakenly sends more than $250,000 to Utah

A well-intentioned fundraiser became a costly mistake when the operator of an Instagram page routed donations to the wrong place. The I-70 Things Instagram account describes itself as “documenting all the wild things that happen on I-70.” The page posted Saturday night saying that it had received inquiries about how to help victims of the Colorado wildfires, and added a link to its page inviting people to donate.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Boston

Baker, Department Of Education Defend KN95 Masks Given To Massachusetts Teachers

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is defending masks given to teachers in the state after a study found they don’t offer much protection against coronavirus. The KN95 masks were manufactured by a garment company in China. The Department of Education is giving them to school districts across the state. But some superintendents are questioning their safety after the CDC found they are about 45% effective. “The Commonwealth made roughly 6 million masks available to school districts if they choose to use them as part of the supply that they make available to their students and their staff. Those masks were tested by MIT and they were deemed to be about 85% effective,” Baker said Monday. WBZ-TV reached out to the Department of Education, who also defended the masks and noted their use is not mandatory. They said teachers and staff can choose any type of mask they want to wear in school.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTAJ

Boxes perched above Huntingdon’s Smithfield Riverside Park are a home for endangered bats

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Little Brown Bat and their close cousin, the Indiana Bat, are tiny creatures that live in large numbers. “They’re both about the size of my thumb,” explained Justin Vreeland, wildlife management supervisor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The Indiana Bat population is an endangered species. “The colony was struck […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
wrsi.com

COVID-19 News For Western Mass 1-3-22

(Northampton, Ma) – Northampton schools are staggering the return to classes to allow for the start of pool testing. According to a statement provided by the Northampton School District, Northampton High School and JFK middle schools will be open as planned Monday, and pool testing will be conducted. Bridge Street, Jackson Street, Leeds, and Ryan Road elementary schools will not be in session Monday and will reopen Tuesday to conduct pool testing. Northampton schools will be instituting their “surge protocol” for testing and contact tracing as students return to school. Additionally, the district will be providing KN-95 masks for all district staff. Students and staff are expected to wear these masks through January 5th while the district waits for test results.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Week

Colorado fire investigators are focusing on a Christian fundamentalist sect called Twelve Tribes

Colorado officials initially thought last weekend's fast-moving Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 900 homes in the Denver suburbs of Louisville and Superior, was sparked by downed power lines. After ruling that out, investigators are now focusing on a property owned by the Christian fundamentalist sect Twelve Tribes, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Monday.
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 30 Most Popular National Monuments in America

In the summer travelers usually flock to national parks. National monuments, however, are less-crowded alternatives that often shine a light on the history of the U.S. Many of the country’s most popular national monuments have patriotic significance, while others are visited for the scenic beauty. To identify the most popular national monuments in 2020, 24/7 […]
TRAVEL
comomag.com

20 under 40

Introducing the best of the best in Columbia. 20 under 40 honors a group of outstanding professionals under the age of 40 who excel in their industry, are company leaders, and are good community citizens. We’re excited to introduce you to the class of 2022!. Check them out here!
ECONOMY

