Barbara Buffaloe

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is defending masks given to teachers in the state after a study found they don’t offer much protection against coronavirus. The KN95 masks were manufactured by a garment company in China. The Department of Education is giving them to school districts across the state. But some superintendents are questioning their safety after the CDC found they are about 45% effective. “The Commonwealth made roughly 6 million masks available to school districts if they choose to use them as part of the supply that they make available to their students and their staff. Those masks were tested by MIT and they were deemed to be about 85% effective,” Baker said Monday. WBZ-TV reached out to the Department of Education, who also defended the masks and noted their use is not mandatory. They said teachers and staff can choose any type of mask they want to wear in school.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO