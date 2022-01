INDIANAPOLIS — Due to the rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations, Franciscan Health is changing its visitor guidelines at two of their hospitals in central Indiana. According to its website, starting Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 a.m., patients at Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville will only be allowed one visitor each day, and that visitor must be the same person throughout the day.

MOORESVILLE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO