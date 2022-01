ORLANDO, Fla. - The demand for COVID-19 testing has increased at an Orange County site ahead of the holidays and in the midst of the spread of the Omicron variant. The Orange County COVID-19 testing site at Barnett Park has reached capacity every day since last Wednesday. People were waiting in line for about three hours on Monday and officials say they believe it's going to get busier as we get closer to Christmas. Officials on site believe the demand is from a mix of people traveling, seeing family for the holidays and the concern over the Omicron variant.

