Options A and B would disrupt the school and students; Option C might not. Read on, for more... Portland parents and students have a history of expressing support for their neighborhood schools. In early 2020, when the Portland Public School District began discussing making changes to Southeast Portland schools "“ in order to "balance enrollment and programs" "“ many parents were upset, because it meant that some students would be moved to different schools farther away.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO