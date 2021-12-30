2022 Shelter Reservations

OTTUMWA — The South Ottumwa Savings Bank donated $10,000 to Whatsoever You Do Inc., aimed to benefit the women and children homeless shelter in Ottumwa. The donation kicks off an "Essential Needs Drive" at the bank, which will collect various items from Dec. 27 to Jan. 7. Items needed are hand and foot warmers, warm wool socks, Chapstick, earmuffs, gloves, hats, scarves, sleeping bags, and snacks like cheese or peanut butter crackers, trail mix, granola bars etc. Only new items should be donated. Items can be dropped off at 320 Church Street and 2525 North Court.
