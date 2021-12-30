ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Shelter Reservations

View the large group shelters and reservation fees >. Shelters can be reserved with a...

erienewsnow.com

Homeless Shelters Can't Shelter Any More People

Winter is coming and people are finding ways to stay warm this year. Homeless people and those who are in need are looking for their next move. Our Homeless shelters can't occupy any more people because they are all at max capacity. Different programs are made to provide alternatives for...
ERIE, PA
Virginia Connection Newspapers

Carpenter’s Shelter donation

HELPING THE HOMELESS - Brothers of Universal Lodge #1 Prince Hall Masons are joined by Del Ray. Business Association members Gayle Reuter, left, and Pat Miller, right, at the Del Ray Community Day Dec. 5 at Pat Miller Square to make a donation of supplies to families at the Carpenter’s Shelter. Lodge members made an additional donation of supplies for families of Alexandria City High School students Dec. 21 at the King Street campus.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
sanjuanco.com

Resident Camping Reservations

San Juan County Parks & Fair is soon offering advance camping reservations for San Juan County year-round residents, for two weeks only! Proof of residency is required. Early resident reservations will be accepted from January 26 until February 9. Email requests (preferred) are accepted at 6:00 am on January 26th via email parks@sanjuanco.com. After 1:00 pm the same day reservations can be made by phone at 360.378.8420. Hard copy requests may be placed in a drop box outside the office. Resident reservations are not available to reserve online. Final deadline is 4:00 pm on February 9th.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
#Shelters
waupacanow.com

Pet shelter waiting list grows

Last year, one in five households adopted pets, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Is was called the “Pandemic Pet” fad. “Increasingly, we are receiving requests of assistance from people experiencing health issues, homelessness, financial difficulty and other catastrophes,” according to a recent letter sent out by the Humane Society of Waupaca County. “Also, there is no shortage of homeless puppies and incoming kittens.”
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
riverdalepress.com

Answers about shelter slow to come

Joseph De La Cruz is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Joseph, please make your tax-deductible...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Craig Daily Press

2021 in Review: The homeless shelter debate

In one of the most controversial issues facing the Craig community during the summer, the potential creation of a homeless shelter became one of the most-read stories in the Craig Press this year. In May, Organizers of the Housing First Alliance of Craig received over $600,000 in grant dollars from...
CRAIG, CO
WMAZ

How the #BettyWhiteChallenge is helping animal shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new trend called the #BettyWhiteChallenge is circling around the internet and it's benefiting animal shelters around the country. The challenge is calling for people to donate just $5 on what would have been White's 100th birthday, Jan. 17. White notoriously donated her time and money to rescue shelters.
ANIMALS
bluemountaineagle.com

Council discusses homeless shelter

Baker City Hall was packed with about 50 people turning out for a City Council work session Wednesday night, Dec. 29 on the topic of potentially opening a temporary warming shelter for homeless residents. Because it was a work session rather than a regular meeting, councilors couldn’t make any decisions,...
BAKER CITY, OR
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Homeless Shelter to call it quits

After 13 years of service, the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter will discontinue its services as of March 31, according to board chairman Bill Hodges. “The AHS recognizes that after nearly 13 years, in the face of the increasing need and complexity of those experiencing homelessness, a more robust response is required,” the nonprofit’s chair, Bill Hodges, stated in a letter to supporters. “We believe this can best be achieved by AHS stepping back to allow a new organization, capable of delivering services in a new way that can sustainably meet the needs of today, to emerge in this role.”
ASPEN, CO
Ottumwa Courier

South Ottumwa donates to homeless shelter

OTTUMWA — The South Ottumwa Savings Bank donated $10,000 to Whatsoever You Do Inc., aimed to benefit the women and children homeless shelter in Ottumwa. The donation kicks off an "Essential Needs Drive" at the bank, which will collect various items from Dec. 27 to Jan. 7. Items needed are hand and foot warmers, warm wool socks, Chapstick, earmuffs, gloves, hats, scarves, sleeping bags, and snacks like cheese or peanut butter crackers, trail mix, granola bars etc. Only new items should be donated. Items can be dropped off at 320 Church Street and 2525 North Court.
OTTUMWA, IA
WAND TV

Homeless shelters prepare for Christmas

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — As many people prepare to enjoy Christmas, homeless shelters are hard at work to provide the comforts of home to their guests. God's Shelter of Love is one of many shelters seeing an increase in families needing help this holiday season. Shelter leaders said that uptick is due in part to the end of the eviction moratorium this past fall.
DECATUR, IL
freemanjournal.net

Cub Scout donates to animal shelter

Cub Scout Hunter Hillman of Jewell donated part of his prize money from popcorn sales. Hunter asked his mom at the beginning of the popcorn selling season if he could donate part of his prize money, so they worked it into his video for online sales and into his sales pitch for door to door selling. He decided to donate half his prize earnings which came to a total of $325.00. With his mom’s help, they set up a fundraiser and were able to increase his donation dollar amount. He donated $450 worth of products and had a $320 cash donation to go towards vet bills for the animals in need. Hunter took all his donations to the Story County Animal Shelter in Nevada. This shelter is where Hunter got his 2 cats a couple years ago. While at the shelter Hunter was able to get a tour and see all the animals that are currently up for adoption. Hunter is part of Cub Scout Pack 583 of Webster City. If you are interested in being a part of Cub Scouts, call David Dixon 315-373-3893 or Heather Hillman 712-330-7159.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
starvedrock.media

Friends gathering necessities for homeless shelters

Two local women are trying to help those in need this Christmas season. Friends Shelby Chalus of Ottawa and Caty Keene of Mendota are collecting needed items for the PADS homeless shelters in Peru and Ottawa to spread awareness of community members’ necessities. Those items include non-perishable food items,...
OTTAWA, IL
Fredericksburg Standard

Grace Center shelter breaks ground

The Grace Center of Fredericksburg (GCoF) has broken ground to build a shelter center for victims of domestic violence in Gillespie County. The Grace Center recently held its groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on a shelter center for victims of domestic violence and their children. The shelter...
GILLESPIE COUNTY, TX
ironcountyreporter.com

Twentieth Anniversary of Northwoods Animal Shelter

Northwoods Animal Shelter President Lisa Karwoski awards Clare Tomasoski, former board Vice President, a plaque for here two decades of service to the homeless, neglected, and abused animals of Iron County. Tomasoski stepped down from her position on the board in April but still volunteers her time at the shelter primarily to walk dogs. (submitted photo) IRON RIVER — Just over 20 years ago on…
IRON COUNTY, MI
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Salvation Army shelter extends hours, warming shelter offers hotel vouchers

VICTORIA, Texas – Temperatures are expecting to drop below 38 degrees, causing the salvation army to extend shelter hours for Sunday, Jan. 2, through Tuesday, Jan. 4. The salvation army shelter is located at 1302 N. Louis street. Currently, only men are allowed to use the shelter.  During their extended sheltering hours, they will refer women to the Homeless Coalition...
VICTORIA, TX
suncommunitynews.com

Local shelter receives student donations

PERU | Elmore SPCA recently received a donation from Mooers Elementary and Rouses Point Elementary. Students in the Mooers and Rouses Point Elementary Club K-Kids, a club for fifth-graders held a coin drive to collect donations for Elmore SPCA. “We cherish all those that think of us and hope you...
PERU, NY
