2022 Shelter Reservations

Cub Scout Hunter Hillman of Jewell donated part of his prize money from popcorn sales. Hunter asked his mom at the beginning of the popcorn selling season if he could donate part of his prize money, so they worked it into his video for online sales and into his sales pitch for door to door selling. He decided to donate half his prize earnings which came to a total of $325.00. With his mom’s help, they set up a fundraiser and were able to increase his donation dollar amount. He donated $450 worth of products and had a $320 cash donation to go towards vet bills for the animals in need. Hunter took all his donations to the Story County Animal Shelter in Nevada. This shelter is where Hunter got his 2 cats a couple years ago. While at the shelter Hunter was able to get a tour and see all the animals that are currently up for adoption. Hunter is part of Cub Scout Pack 583 of Webster City. If you are interested in being a part of Cub Scouts, call David Dixon 315-373-3893 or Heather Hillman 712-330-7159.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO