The year 2021 dawned with such promise: With a vaccine finally available, hopes were high that the COVID-19 pandemic would soon be under control. But vaccination rates stalled and the rapidly spreading delta variant pushed case counts — and fatalities — back up. Now the even more contagious omicron variant has arrived in Oregon. There was plenty of other news to report in 2021 besides COVID, of course, and the Eagle was there to cover it. Here, then, is a month-by-month recap of stories from the year just ending as we get ready for the new year to come.

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO