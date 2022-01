FOXBORO CBS) — Coming off two straight losses, the New England Patriots were in desperate need of a good day. Fortunately for them, the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars came to town on Sunday and obliged them. The Patriots scored touchdowns on their first five possessions, en route to a 50-10 victory over Jacksonville. Mac Jones completed 22 of his 30 passes for 227 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He exited the game early in the fourth quarter, with the Patriots leading 44-3. Myles Bryant, J.C. Jackson and Kyle Dugger all had interceptions against Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO