LHS’ Stucky to play in Under Armour All-America game

Laramie High senior Alexis Stucky, left, swings for a kill during the title match against Kelly Walsh the Wyoming Class 4A State Volleyball Championships Nov. 6, 2021, at the Wyoming Center in Casper. MICHAEL SMITH/FOR WYOSPORTS

LARAMIE — Alexis Stucky has one more prep volleyball match before graduating from Laramie High in the spring and then taking her student-athlete talents to the University of Florida next fall.

And it’s quite possibly the most prestigious volleyball match in the nation for high school players.

Stucky, a setter, was recently selected to the roster for the 2022 Under Armour All-America Volleyball Game, which will be televised at 1 p.m. MT today on ESPNU.

The event in Orlando, Florida, showcases 24 of the top high school volleyball players in the nation split into two squads — Team Legends and Team Icons.

Stucky will be one of four team captains, as per a press release. She will be joined on Team Legends by libero co-captain Gala Trubint, a Southern Cal commit. The captains for Team Icons are setter Averi Carlson, a Baylor commit, and libero Katie Galligan, a Wichita State commit.

Sixteen of the 24 players are committed to some of the best collegiate programs in the country that also appeared in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and 15 of those will be attending schools that were in the latest national polls.

According to Facebook posts from her LHS coach and mother, Jill Stucky, and her father Kyle Stucky, the players have been practicing for several days in Orlando in preparation for the game.

Alexis Stucky helped guide the Lady Plainsmen to back-to-back Class 4A state championship titles the past two seasons. The previous state championship for LHS was in 1994.

She was also the Wyoming 2020 Gatorade player of the year after her junior year of tallying 419 kills, 371 digs, 32 block and 35 aces when the Lady Plainsmen went 24-0. The 2021 Gatorade player of the year from last season has not been announced yet.

As a senior this past season, Stucky had 352 kills, 203 digs, 39 blocks and 53 aces as LHS went 32-2 for its second state title. As a starter since she was a freshman at LHS, her career totals are 1,378 kills, 1,004 digs, 201 blocks and 157 aces.

Stucky, who also is a longtime player for NORCO Volleyball Club based in Loveland, Colorado, was one of 12 members of the USA under-18 national volleyball team as a setter earlier this year. The USA team competed at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) under-18 world championships Sept. 20-29 in Durango, Mexico. USA finished in third place with a 7-1 record.